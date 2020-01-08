CAGR +3.70%, Manual Revolving Doors Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2026 by Key Players – Boon Edam, Dorma, Assa Abloy

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global Manual Revolving Doors market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Manual Revolving Doors market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, Manual Revolving Doors market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Manual Revolving Doors market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Manual Revolving Doors market’s major players being: Boon Edam, Dorma, Assa Abloy, Record, Stanley, Geze, Horton Automatics, PAD, Grupsa, Portalp, Olkddoor.

A manual revolving door typically consists of three or four doors that hang on a central shaft and rotate around a vertical axis within a cylindrical enclosure. Revolving doors are energy efficient as they prevent drafts (via acting as an airlock), thus preventing increases in the heating or cooling required for the building. At the same time, revolving doors allow large numbers of people to pass in and out.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by like China, Japan, United States and Europe. The sales in United States and Europe are seeing a low develop trend as the market is slowly being replaced by automatic doors, sales in developing Asia Pacific regions like Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, China holds the largest market share, with about 36.53% sales share in global market, followed by United States and Europe, with about 15.92% and 15.34% market share respectively. China will keep playing important role in Global market.

Assa Abloy and Stanley are the biggest two players in Manual Revolving Doors market, with about 18.53% and 16.05% market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in Manual Revolving Doors market include Dorma, Boon Edam, Geze etc. The market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

The global Manual Revolving Doors market was 45 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 58 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Manual Revolving Doors market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Manual Revolving Doors in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Boon Edam

Dorma

Assa Abloy

Record

Stanley

Geze

Horton Automatics

PAD

Grupsa

Portalp

Olkddoor

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Three Wings Type

Four Wings Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial & Office Buildings

Other Buildings

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Manual Revolving Doors market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Manual Revolving Doors market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Manual Revolving Doors manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Manual Revolving Doors with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Manual Revolving Doors submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Manual Revolving Doors are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (Sets). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Manual Revolving Doors market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Manual Revolving Doors market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Boon Edam, Dorma, Assa Abloy, Record, Stanley, Geze, Horton Automatics, PAD, Grupsa, Portalp, Olkddoor

10. Appendix

