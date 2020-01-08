CAGR +4.90%, NB Latex Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations by Key Players – Kumho Petrochemical, Synthomer, Nantex

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global NB Latex market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the NB Latex market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, NB Latex market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, NB Latex market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the NB Latex market’s major players being: Kumho Petrochemical, Synthomer, Nantex, LG Chem, BST, ZEON, Shin Foong, Croslene Chemical, Jiuzhou Aohuo Chem&Indu.

Get Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1435722/global-nb-latex-market

The NB Latex (acrylonitrile butadiene latex) is synthetic latex mainly used for medical rubber gloves. It has great durability, wear resistance, tensile strength, and color. In addition, it does not have volatile organic compounds (VOCs) so it is rapidly expanding as it serves as a substitute for natural latex.

NB latex is a very versatile raw material. It is used as solid rubber as well as latex. An important application of NR in the latex form is production of thin walled soti products with a high strength, such as surgical gloves balloons, or sanitary rubber products due to is straincrystallization and thus selfreinforcing properties.

For regions, Southeast Asia keeps the largest consumption region in the recent few years, whose consumption volume share was 70.49% in 2017globally. China is the follower, with the consumption volume of 159 K MT in 2017

The NB latex industry leaders are Kumho Petrochemical, Synthomer, Nantex, LG Chem and so on, have good reputations for their NB latex products with advanced technologies. Compared with manufacturers internally, China’s NB latex industry is still in the development stage. Although China is a net importer for the time being, with more and more new capacities to be released in the coming years, China will become a major supplier of NB latex internationally.

The global NB Latex market was 1660 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2310 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the NB Latex market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of NB Latex in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Kumho Petrochemical

Synthomer

Nantex

LG Chem

BST

ZEON

Shin Foong

Croslene Chemical

Jiuzhou Aohuo Chem&Indu

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Middle Acrylonitrile Type

High Acrylonitrile Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Gloves

Paper

Fabrics

Gaskets

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global NB Latex market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of NB Latex market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global NB Latex manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the NB Latex with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of NB Latex submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of NB Latex are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of NB Latex market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of NB Latex market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

For Further Detailed insights and ‘Any Query About NB Latex Market’, Place your Query Here!- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1435722/global-nb-latex-market

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Kumho Petrochemical, Synthomer, Nantex, LG Chem, BST, ZEON, Shin Foong, Croslene Chemical, Jiuzhou Aohuo Chem&Indu

10. Appendix

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets