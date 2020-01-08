CAGR +5.30%, Meal Replaceme Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2026 by Key Players like Abbott, Herbalife, Kellogg

“

The Global Meal Replaceme market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter's five force analysis.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Meal Replaceme market’s major players being: Abbott, Herbalife, Kellogg, Nestle, SlimFast, Glanbia, GlaxoSmithKline, Nature’s Bounty, Nutiva, Onnit Labs, Orgain, Ultimate Superfoods.

Meal Replacement is a drink, bar, soup, etc. intended as a substitute for a solid food meal, usually with controlled quantities of calories and nutrients. Some drinks are in the form of a health shake.

The leading vendors in the market are Abbott, Herbalife, Kellogg, Nestle, SlimFast, Glanbia, GlaxoSmithKline, Nature’s Bounty, etc. There are numerous small local vendors presented in each regions, which make the meal replacement market highly competitive and fragmented. In 2017, top 3 vendors (Herbalife, Glanbia Abbott) totally occupied about 33.55% market share, based on sales volume.

Meal replacement products are sold mainly across three channels: branded retail; private label/original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and food services. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into Retail Stores, Online Sales. Among these Retail Stores distribution channel is the major marketing method for meal replacement, almost 55.37% of meal replacement are sold through Retail Stores in 2017.

In 2018, the global Meal Replaceme market size was 11900 million US$ and it is expected to reach 17100 million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Meal Replaceme market size by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Abbott

Herbalife

Kellogg

Nestle

SlimFast

Glanbia

GlaxoSmithKline

Nature’s Bounty

Nutiva

Onnit Labs

Orgain

Ultimate Superfoods

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Powder

Bars

Beverages

Others

Market segment by Application, the market can be split into

Retail Stores

Online Sales

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Meal Replaceme in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast among global major regions.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Meal Replaceme are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Meal Replaceme market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

