CAGR +5.30%, Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2020-2026 by Top Players – Yogomo, Shifeng, Textron

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) market’s major players being: Yogomo, Shifeng, Textron, Dojo, Byvin, Polaris, Lichi, Baoya, Tangjun, Yamaha, Fulu, Xinyuzhou, GreenWheel EV, Incalu, Kandi, Renault, APACHE, Garia, Zheren, Ingersoll Rand, CitEcar Electric Vehicles, Eagle, Taiqi.

A micro electric vehicle (EV) is a four-wheeled electric powered micro vehicle with an attainable speed of more than 20 miles per hour but not more than 25 miles per hour (in China, not more than 70 kilometers per hour) on a paved surface, and it usually has a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) of less than 3,000 pounds.

Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into Micro EVs industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being. For the major players of Micro EVs industry in global market, Textron, Yamaha and Polaris are the leaders. In the other side, China suppliers such as Yogomo, Dojo and Shifeng have obvious large sales market share.

Price and performance will be the attractive point for consumers. For the fierce competition, consolidation of Micro EVs industry is expected to appear.

The global Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) market was 7100 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 10200 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Lead-acid Battery EVs

Lithium-ion Battery EVs

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Personal Use

Commercial Use

Public Utilities

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Micro Electric Automotive (Micro EVs) market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

