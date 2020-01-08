CAGR +5.90%, Men’s Underwear Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2026 with Key Players – Fruit of the Loom, Hanesbrands, PVH

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global Men’s Underwear market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Men’s Underwear market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, Men’s Underwear market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Men’s Underwear market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Men’s Underwear market’s major players being: Fruit of the Loom, Hanesbrands, PVH, Fast Retailing, Jockey International, American Eagle, ThreeGun, Septwolves, Gunze, Aimer, Calida, Cosmo-lady, Iconix, Nanjiren, HUGO BOSS, Wacoal, Triumph, Dolce&Gabbana, Pierre Cardin, Huijie, Tommy John, Duluth Trading, 2(X)IST, GUJIN, Mundo Unico, Byford, Saxx, MeUndies, Stonemen Underwear, PSD Underwear.

Undergarments are items of clothing worn beneath outer clothes, usually in direct contact with the skin, although they may comprise more than a single layer. They serve to keep outer garments from being soiled or damaged by bodily excretions, to lessen the friction of outerwear against the skin, to shape the body, and to provide concealment or support for parts of it.

Growing disposable income, preference for branded underwear that offers better fit and comfort are major factors fuelling demand for premium underwear, thereby driving the growth of the men’s underwear market.

Based on the product type, the boxer segment held dominant position in 2017 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. A number of manufacturers are launching new products in the boxer segment in order to strengthen their position in the men’s underwear market.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 46% in 2017. Following Asai-Pacific, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22.33%. With huge population base, developing regions like Asia Pacific will also enjoy a faster growth rate in the forecast period.

The global Men’s Underwear market was 10800 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 16100 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Men’s Underwear market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Men’s Underwear in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Briefs

Trunk

Boxers

Thongs

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Specialty Stores

Supermarket

E-commerce

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Men’s Underwear market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Men’s Underwear market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Men’s Underwear manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Men’s Underwear with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Men’s Underwear submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Men’s Underwear are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Men’s Underwear market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Men’s Underwear market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Fruit of the Loom, Hanesbrands, PVH, Fast Retailing, Jockey International, American Eagle, ThreeGun, Septwolves, Gunze, Aimer, Calida, Cosmo-lady, Iconix, Nanjiren, HUGO BOSS, Wacoal, Triumph, Dolce&Gabbana, Pierre Cardin, Huijie, Tommy John, Duluth Trading, 2(X)IST, GUJIN, Mundo Unico, Byford, Saxx, MeUndies, Stonemen Underwear, PSD Underwear

10. Appendix

