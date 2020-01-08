CAGR +5.90%, Outdoor Jackets Market Laminar Growth to be Witnessed by Market by 2026 | Nike, Adidas, Under Armour

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global Outdoor Jackets market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Outdoor Jackets market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, Outdoor Jackets market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Outdoor Jackets market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Outdoor Jackets market’s major players being: Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, VF, PUMA, Lafuma, Amer Sports, Guirenniao, Skechers, Columbia, Li-Ning, ANTA, 361 Degrees, Patagonia, Mizuno, Jack Wolfskin, Toread, Helly Hansen, Xtep, Billabong, Peak, VAUDE, Bergans, Asics, Salewa, BasicNet.

Outdoor jacket is a kind of clothing which is worn during some outdoor sports or widely recognized due to its special function.

The key consumption markets locate EU and US. EU takes about 30% of the whole revenue market share. Europe consumption market has a quicker growing speed of about 5.32%.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although small brand companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The global Outdoor Jackets market was 27000 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 40300 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Outdoor Jackets market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Outdoor Jackets in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Nike

Adidas

Under Armour

VF

PUMA

Lafuma

Amer Sports

Guirenniao

Skechers

Columbia

Li-Ning

ANTA

361 Degrees

Patagonia

Mizuno

Jack Wolfskin

Toread

Helly Hansen

Xtep

Billabong

Peak

VAUDE

Bergans

Asics

Salewa

BasicNet

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Lightweight Functional

Mediumweight Functional

Expeditionary Expedition Special

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Male

Female

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Outdoor Jackets market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Outdoor Jackets market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Outdoor Jackets manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Outdoor Jackets with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Outdoor Jackets submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Outdoor Jackets are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Outdoor Jackets market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Outdoor Jackets market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

”

