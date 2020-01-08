CAGR +6.30%, Plant Protein Market Overview With Qualitative Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020-2026 | ADM, Cargill, DuPont

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global Plant Protein market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Plant Protein market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, Plant Protein market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Plant Protein market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Plant Protein market’s major players being: ADM, Cargill, DuPont, Kerry Group, Manildra, Roquette, Tereos, Axiom Foods, Cosucra, CHS, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glico Nutrition, Gushen Group.

Plant protein refers to the proteins extracted from plants like soybean, wheat, rice, pea, etc. The protein is an important component of human cells, consisting of monomers called amino acids. Vegetable protein is an alternative to animal protein and it can be absorbed easily. Protein is important to human body. Most people require about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, or about 58 grams of protein per day for a 160-pound adult.

United States is still one of the major suppliers of plant protein. There are enough raw materials like soybean, wheat and corn in United States. The biggest companies like Du Pont and ADM are located in United Stated and they have established many branches around the world.

With the huge amount of population, the demand of plant protein is with large potential in China. After decades of development, Chinese plant protein manufacturers have got mature technology. But the performance of product is still has a gap with foreign products.

The plant protein production in China is estimated to surpass United States in future, due to the large investment of Chinese enterprises in recent years. But the utilization in China is still low than USA and Europe. It is clear that Chinese manufacturers will provide more products to the world.

The global Plant Protein market was 4530 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 6950 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Plant Protein market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Plant Protein in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

ADM

Cargill

DuPont

Kerry Group

Manildra

Roquette

Tereos

Axiom Foods

Cosucra

CHS

Glanbia Nutritionals

Glico Nutrition

Gushen Group

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Soy Protein

Wheat Protein

Pea Protein

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

Animal Feed

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Plant Protein market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Plant Protein market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Plant Protein manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plant Protein with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Plant Protein submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plant Protein are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Plant Protein market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: ADM, Cargill, DuPont, Kerry Group, Manildra, Roquette, Tereos, Axiom Foods, Cosucra, CHS, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glico Nutrition, Gushen Group

10. Appendix

”

