Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2025) | Sinomatech, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries

Los Angeles, United State, 08 January 2020– – QY Research has recently published a research report titled, [Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Research Report] assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

The various contributors involved in the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market include manufacturers: Sinomatech, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Worthington Industries, Luxfer Group, Hexagon Composites, Beijing Tianhai Industry, Rama Cylinders, Quantum Technologies, Faber Industrie, CIMC ENRIC, Avanco Group

Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market: Segment Analysis

The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market has various segments such as applications, end users, and products. These help in determining the growth of a particular segment of a Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market. The readers can assess why a certain segment is performing better than the other and then make strategic investments. The type segment includes sales value for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025. The application segment includes sales by volume and consumption for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025.

Market Size Split by Type:

Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 4, Others

Market Size Split by Application:

Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles

Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market: Regional Analysis

Different regions of the global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders market influence growth differently. Various factors such as economic growth, technological developments, government policies, availability of labor, and others are compared with each to determine which region will outperform other. The regions included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders

1.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Type 1

1.2.3 Type 2

1.2.4 Type 3

1.2.5 Type 4

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Segment by Application

1.3.1 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.3.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.4 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production

3.4.1 North America Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production

3.5.1 Europe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production

3.6.1 China Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production

3.7.1 Japan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Business

7.1 Sinomatech

7.1.1 Sinomatech Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Sinomatech Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Everest Kanto Cylinders

7.2.1 Everest Kanto Cylinders Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Everest Kanto Cylinders Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Worthington Industries

7.3.1 Worthington Industries Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Worthington Industries Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Luxfer Group

7.4.1 Luxfer Group Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Luxfer Group Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hexagon Composites

7.5.1 Hexagon Composites Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hexagon Composites Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Beijing Tianhai Industry

7.6.1 Beijing Tianhai Industry Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Beijing Tianhai Industry Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Rama Cylinders

7.7.1 Rama Cylinders Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Rama Cylinders Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8 Quantum Technologies

7.8.1 Quantum Technologies Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Quantum Technologies Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Faber Industrie

7.9.1 Faber Industrie Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Faber Industrie Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 CIMC ENRIC

7.10.1 CIMC ENRIC Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 CIMC ENRIC Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Avanco Group

7.11.1 Avanco Group Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Avanco Group Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders

8.4 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Distributors List

9.3 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Cylinders by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

Continued..

