Deception Technology Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Deception Technology Market was valued at USD 1.21 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 3.01 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.32% from 2017 to 2025.

Deception technology is a category of security tools and techniques that is designed to prevent an attacker who has already entered the network from doing damage. The technology uses decoys to misdirect the attacker and delay or prevent him from going deeper into the network and reaching his intended target. Benefits of deception technology include â€“ real-time alerts, immediate detection of malware, deceives, detects and defends against complex threats, complete computer system analysis, and reduced risk of economic and data loss as well as business interruption.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing adoption of integrated deception technology in virtual environments

1.2 Increasing zero-day attacks

1.3 Increasing demand for solutions for early detection of attackers

1.4 Growing trend of BYOD and IoT within enterprises

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Deployment of decoys related to organizational assets

2.2 Increasing adoption of cloud computing and virtual environments

2.3 Available alternative in honeypots

Market Segmentation:

The Global Deception Technology Market is segmented on the organization size, component, deception stack, deployment model, vertical, and region.

1. By Organization Size:

1.1 Large Companies

1.2 Small and Medium Businesses

2. By Component:

2.1 Solution

2.2 Service

2.2.1 Managed Service

2.2.2 Professional Service

2.2.2.1 Training and education

2.2.2.2 Design and integration

2.2.2.3 Consulting services

2.2.2.4 Support and maintenance

3. By Deployment Model:

3.1 Cloud-based

3.2 On-premise

4. By Deception Stack:

4.1 Network security

4.2 Endpoint security

4.3 Application security

4.4 Data Security

5. By Vertical:

5.1 Government

5.2 IT and Telecommunications

5.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

5.4 Retail

5.5 Healthcare

5.6 Energy and Utilities

5.7 Others

6. By Region:

6.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

6.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

6.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

6.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

6.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Cymmetria, Inc.

2. Smokescreen Technologies

3. Rapid7, Inc.

4. Guardicore Ltd

5. Logrhythm, Inc.

6. Allure Security Technology, Inc.

7. Trapx Security

8. Varmour

9. Illusive Networks

10. Topspin Security

11. Attivo Networks, Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Deception Technology Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

