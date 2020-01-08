Earth Observer’s Startup has Raised $7.5 Million 

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

News from Washington reported that Canadian startup SkyWatch Space Applications had collected 7.5 million U.S dollars to continue with its software development mission that will make satellite imagery easier to get.

SkyWatch is constructing a distribution podium for satellite imagery, and the software enhanced for surface systems of the remote-sensing satellites. Waterloo company has managed to raise 10.9 million U.S dollar to this moment, totaling this Series A as well as a 2018 seed period, which was forerunner by Space Angels as well as Sinai Ventures companies.

James Slifierz, who is the current SkyWatch’s chief executive went on to say firm has no aim of propelling its satellites. However, instead concentrating on the sale of the images on from space.

During an interview, James Sslifierz said, the company wants to develop an application program interface that permits our users and application inventers to quickly and programmatically incorporate data into their software, in the same manner, they would influence a service such as GPS, but for satellite images

