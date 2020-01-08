Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market to Witness Huge Growth to 2025 – SAP SE, Enablon, ETQ, Intelex, Gensuite, Enviance etc…

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period 2019-2025. Environment, health, and safety (EHS) is a study of safety and protection within the work atmosphere. Environmental health and safety tools are utilized by companies to adhere the environmental standards and rules with business and environmental health and safety.

The execution of these tools is witnessing a significant growth owing to an increase in business investment across EHS software platforms. It discipline ensures that organizations work in an environmental-friendly manner, causing no harm to the environment or individuals. EHS in an organization is concerned with safety at workplace, environmental protection, occupational safety and health, and best practices. Growing risk of environmental devastation owing to poor compliance by enterprises led to stricter rules & regulations across industries. Various statutory and legal requirements to maintain environmental health and safety standards surged the deployment across verticals including energy and mining, construction and chemicals and petrochemicals.

Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) Market: Key Players

SAP SE, Enablon, ETQ, Intelex, Gensuite, Enviance, Cority, Verisk 3E, Velocityehs, Optial, Sphera Solutions, SGS S.A., The HS&E Group, EHS Data Limited, AECOM Technology Corporation, Triumvirate Environmental, Inc., and Mott MacDonald are the leading players of environmental health and safety market across the globe.

Key Findings from the report suggest:

the Services segment held the largest share by component expected to lead the market over the forecast period. The services provided by the market players such as consulting, monitoring & testing, training programs, and designing of corporate sustainability strategies. By application , Waste Water Management segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. Industrial Waste Management held for the largest market size in 2018 driven by the growing demand from the chemical, oil & gas, mining, telecommunication, and construction industries worldwide.

, Waste Water Management segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period. Industrial Waste Management held for the largest market size in 2018 driven by the growing demand from the chemical, oil & gas, mining, telecommunication, and construction industries worldwide. Based on end use , Energy & Mining industry is projected to hold the largest market size. A significant share of the demand is from the oil & gas industry, wherein the possibilities of environmental contamination and injuries to personnel are very high.

, Energy & Mining industry is projected to hold the largest market size. A significant share of the demand is from the oil & gas industry, wherein the possibilities of environmental contamination and injuries to personnel are very high. North America was a major contributor to the environmental health and safety market closely followed by Europe. Due to strict regulations imposed by the government and environmental protection agencies of the region.

In addition, the report provides analysis of the environmental health and safety (EHS) market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA

