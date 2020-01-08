Flexitank Market Report 2019-2025: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Revenue Scope in Future

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Flexitank Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2019-2025. Owing to increasing demand for global trade of beverages and competitive advantages of flexitanks compared to its traditional substitutes included ISO tanks and drums has triggered the need for flexitanks.

Flexitanks are bags made up of polymer material like polyethylene, polypropylene, etc. designed to carry and transport large quantities of liquids. Rising demand for flexitanks across the globe mainly driven by the economic benefits of flexitanks such as environment-friendly nature, the requirement of lesser time and efforts in filling and discharging tanks.

Global Flexitank Market: Competitive Landscape

Braid Logistics, Bulk Liquid Solutions, Environmental Packaging Technologies, SIA Flexitanks, Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics, Qingdao Laf Packaging, Hengxin Plastic, Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics, Trust Flexitanks, and Rishi FIBC are the leading players of flexitank market across the globe.

Food grade liquid application is projected to be the most lucrative segment of the global flexitank market during the forecast period

In terms of application, the food-grade liquids segment accounted for the largest market share followed by chemical segment and is projected to dominate the global flexitank market throughout the forecast period. Flexitanks can utilize in the transportation of Food & Beverages like beer and wine, edible oils, food additives, glycerin, mineral water, fruit juice, vegetable oils, and other flowable food items. The growth in the global vegetable oil, beer, and fruit juice market is projected to influence the growth of the global flexitanks market.

The increasing demand from the food and beverage industry is likely to boost demand for such products. Flexitanks have become an extensively accepted solution for bulk wine transportation since the past decade. Flexitanks provide the cost advantage in terms of lesser cost incurred with amplified cargo transport capacity than the traditional modes of transportation.

The Asia Pacific accounts for the lion’s share of the global flexitank market during the forecast period

Geographically, the flexitank market analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is the leading region during the forecast timeline. The regional growth primarily driven by increasing positive demand from industries like food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical. Countries like China, Hong Kong, Australia, Singapore, and New Zealand are among the top 15 exporters of wine. The presence of this huge wine exporting industry across the region is promising for the demand for flexitanks. The Netherlands, Denmark, and Spain are the major exporters of various foods like fruit juices, olive oil, and malt extracts. The growing industrial and chemical production in the UK and Germany has boosted the demand for flexitanks.

Recent Development

In October 2018, Braid Logistics extended its global network in Asia Pacific region with the establishment of Braid Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan). This expansion will enable the company to cater to the Japanese export market and expand its footprints across the APAC market.

In June 2017, Environmental Packaging Technologies (EPT) launched a new flexitank under brand name LIQUIRIDE, especially for refrigerated shipping containers.

In November 2016, Braid Logistics innovated Braid Agi-tank, which is ideal for liquids with high solid contents like pepper mesh, fruit pulp, grape mash, olives, and fish slurries.

