Glass Filled Nylon Market Demand, Revenue, Growth, Top Companies and Forecasts 2019-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Glass-Filled Nylon Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025. Owing to their preferred properties like high strength, dimensional stability, high creep resistance, and chemical resistance. The growth attributed to augmented usage of these products in various industries such as automobile industry, electrical & electronics, industrial among others.

Increasing global automobile production as different components promoting reduced vehicle weights and fewer emissions to the atmosphere is projected to favor the growth. Growth of output can mainly attribute to a rapid rise in the China market, as well as the consistent increase of the European automotive industry.

In terms of value and volume, the Asia Pacific is the largest region for the glass-filled nylon market. China is one of the notable consumers of glass-filled nylon in the APAC region. Glass-filled nylon is progressively replacing metal parts in automobiles due to its suitable properties of high tensile strength, high elasticity, and excellent resistance to abrasion. Electrical insulation, corrosion resistance, and toughness make nylon a reliable choice for high load parts in electrical applications as insulators, switch housings and the ubiquitous cable ties. Power tool housings is another significant application. These factors are projected to favor the growth of the global glass-filled nylon market.

Competitive Landscape

Companies such as BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Lanxess, DowDuPont Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Ensinger GmbH, Arkema, SABIC, Evonik, Ascend Performance Materials, Fukuang International (HK) Limited, Steklonit Jsc, Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc., Nylatech, RTP Company, Akro-Plastic GmbH, Radici Group, Domo Chemicals, EMS Grivory, and Quadrant are the leading players of glass filled nylon market across the globe.

Automotive Industry is projected to be the most lucrative segment of the global glass-filled nylon market during the forecast period

In terms of end-user industry, the automotive industry accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to dominate the global glass-filled nylon market throughout the forecast period. Nylon mixtures are expected to drive demand in the automotive industry owing to factors like excellent mechanical properties, wear resistance, and growing need for lightweight vehicles to improve fuel efficiency. The automobile is a highly concentrated industry. In recent years, the automobile industry has observed healthy growth, especially from the Asia Pacific. Due to the ease of mass production as well as ease in molding it is considered as a fast replacing metal parts in the automotive industry.

The Asia Pacific accounts for the lion’s share of the global glass filled nylon market during the forecast period

Geographically, the glass filled nylon market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is the leading region during the forecast timeline. The regional growth was primarily driven by positive growth in the industries such as the automotive and electronics industry. Infrastructure development and improving socio-economic trends are some of the significant factors contributing to the growth. The growing electrical & electronics and industrial sectors are also strengthening the glass filled nylon market. Favorable regulations, availability of workforce, and government initiatives to provide attractive FDI regulations have resulted in a shift of manufacturing bases of significant players to regions like China, India, and Indonesia.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the global glass filled nylon market in terms of value and volume

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size in terms value, on the basis of region by segmenting glass filled nylon market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global glass filled nylon market on the basis of type, end use industry, and manufacturing process.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, and regulative framework within the global glass filled nylon Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Key Target Audience:

Market research and consulting firms

Industry associations

Glass filled nylon manufacturers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Organizations, associations and alliances related to glass filled nylon market

Regulatory bodies

Scope of the Report

By Type

Polyamide 6

Polyamide 66

By End User Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Others

By Manufacturing Process

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

By Glass Filling

10% Glass Filled

20% Glass Filled

30% Glass Filled

In addition, the report provides analysis of the glass filled nylon market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

LATAM

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

