Global Artificial Lift Market 2020 by Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Artificial Lift Market. The report analyses the artificial lift market by Lift Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Others), By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MENA) and By Country (United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Russia, Norway, United Kingdom, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Algeria). The report analyses the artificial lift market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

The global market of Artificial Lift is mainly driven by rising number of rig counts and wells completion activities in conventional and non-conventional fields. Rising demand and price of hydrocarbons led to the development in upstream sector and drive oilfield service and equipment market accompanied with artificial lift market.

According to research report “Global Artificial Lift Market – By Lift Technology (Beam/Rod Lift, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Others), By Mechanism (Pump Assisted, Gas Assisted), By Application (Onshore, Offshore), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023” global artificial lift market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 4.6% during 2018 – 2023, primarily driven by rising number of rigs across the world. North America region is the biggest market in the current period and expected to lead in forecast period. In the forecast period, APAC region will witness strong growth backed by rising demand of hydrocarbon and investment in exploitation of conventional and non-conventional resources in China and India.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Artificial Lift Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Artificial Lift Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Artificial Lift Market (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Artificial Lift Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Artificial Lift Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Others)

Analysis By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted)

By Application (Onshore, Offshore)

Regional Markets – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MENA – (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Estimated Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Artificial Lift Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Artificial Lift Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Others)

Analysis By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted)

By Application (Onshore, Offshore

Country Analysis – USA, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Russia, Norway, United Kingdom, China, India, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Algeria (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Estimated Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Artificial Lift Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Artificial Lift Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive Cavity Pump, Others)

Analysis By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted)

By Application (Onshore, Offshore

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

Porter Five Force Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Company Analysis – Weatherford, Schlumberger, Baker Hughes, a G.E company, Borets International ltd., Dover Corporation, Halliburton, National Oil Varco, Novomet

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Strategic Recommendations

Chapter Four: Global Oil & Gas Industry Scenario

Chapter Five: Global Artificial Lift Market Environment

Chapter Six: Global Artificial Lift Market : Growth and Forecast

6.1 Global Artificial Lift Market : By Value (2013-2017)

6.2 Global Artificial Lift Market : By Value (2018-2023)

Chapter Seven: Global Artificial Lift Market – Segment Analysis

7.1 Global Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

7.2 Global Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

7.3 Global Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

7.4 Global Artificial Lift Market -By Regional Analysis, By Value- (2013-2023)

Chapter Eight: North America Artificial Lift Market: An Analysis

8.1 North America Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

8.2 North America Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

8.3 North America Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

8.4 North America Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

8.5 North America Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

8.6 North America Oil & Gas sector statistics

Chapter Nine: North America Artificial Lift Market: Country Analysis

9.1 United States Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

9.2 United States Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

9.3 United States Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

9.4 United States Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

9.5 United States Oil & Gas sector statistics

9.6 Canada Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

9.7 Canada Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others), By Value (2013-2023)

9.8 Canada Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

9.9 Canada Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

9.10 Canada Oil & Gas sector statistics

Chapter Ten: Latin America Artificial Lift Market: An Analysis

10.1 Latin America Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

10.2 Latin America Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

10.3 Latin America Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

10.4 Latin America Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

10.5 Latin America Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

10.6 Latin America Oil & Gas sector statistics

Chapter Eleven: Latin America Artificial Lift Market: Country Analysis

11.1 Mexico Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

11.2 Mexico Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

11.3 Mexico Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

11.4 Mexico Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

11.5 Mexico Oil & Gas sector statistics

11.4 Argentina Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

11.5 Argentina Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

11.6 Argentina Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

11.7 Argentina Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

11.8 Argentina Oil & Gas sector statistics

11.6 Brazil Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

11.7 Brazil Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

11.8 Brazil Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

11.9 Brazil Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

11.10 Brazil Oil & Gas sector statistics

11.11 Rest of Latin America Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

11.12 Rest of Latin America Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

11.13 Rest of Latin America Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

11.14 Rest of Latin America Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

Chapter Twelve: Europe Artificial Lift Market: An Analysis

12.1 Europe Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

12.2 Europe America Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

12.3 Europe Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

12.4 Europe Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

12.5 Europe Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Europe Artificial Lift Market: Country Analysis

13.1 Russia Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

13.2 Russia Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ),By Value (2013-2023)

13.3 Russia Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

13.4 Russia Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

13.5 Russia Oil & Gas sector statistics

13.6 Norway Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

13.7 Norway Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

13.8 Norway Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

13.9 Norway Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

13.10 Norway Oil & Gas sector statistics

13.11 United Kingdom Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

13.12 United Kingdom Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

13.13 United Kingdom Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

13.14 United Kingdom Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

13.16 Rest of Europe Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

13.17 Rest of Europe Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

13.18 Rest of Europe Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

13.19 Rest of Europe Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

Chapter Fourteen: Asia Pacific Artificial Lift Market: An Analysis

14.1 Asia Pacific Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

14.2 Asia Pacific Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

14.3 Asia Pacific Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

14.4 Asia Pacific Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

14.5 Asia Pacific Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

14.6 Asia Pacific Oil & Gas sector statistics

Chapter Fifteen: Asia Pacific Artificial Lift Market:Country Analysis

15.1 China Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

15.2 China Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

15.3 China Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

15.4 China Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

15.5 China Oil & Gas sector statistics

15.6 India Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

15.7 India Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

15.8 India Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

15.9 India Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

15.10 India Oil & Gas sector statistics

15.11 Indonesia Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

15.12 Indonesia Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

15.13 Indonesia Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

15.14 Indonesia Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

15.15 Indonesia Oil & Gas sector statistics

15.16 Rest of APAC Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

15.17 Rest of APAC Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

15.18 Rest of APAC Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

15.19 Rest of APAC Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

Chapter Sixteen: MENA Artificial Lift Market: An Analysis

16.1 MENA Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2017)

16.2 MENA Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2018-2023)

16.3 MENA Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

16.4 MENA Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

16.5 MENA Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

16.6 MENA Oil & Gas sector statistics

Chapter Seventeen: MENA Artificial Lift Market: Country Analysis

17.1 Saudi Arabia Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

17.2 Saudi Arabia Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

17.3 Saudi Arabia Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

17.4 Saudi Arabia Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

17.5 Saudi Arabia Oil & Gas sector statistics

17.6 Algeria Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

17.7 Algeria Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

17.8 Algeria Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

17.9 Algeria Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

17.10 Algeria Oil & Gas sector statistics

17.11 Oman Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

17.12 Oman Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

17.13 Oman Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

17.14 Oman Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

17.15 Oman Oil & Gas sector statistics

17.16 Rest of MENA Artificial Lift Market Size- By Value (2013-2023)

17.17 Rest of MENA Artificial Lift Market -By Application Type (Beam/Rod Type, Plunger, Gas Lift, Electric Submersible Pump, Hydraulic Pump, Progressive cavity pump, Others ), By Value (2013-2023)

17.18 Rest of MENA Artificial Lift Market -By Mechanism (Pump assisted, Gas assisted), By Value (2013-2023)

17.19 Rest of MENA Artificial Lift Market -By Application (Onshore, offshore), By Value- (2013-2023)

Chapter Eighteen: Market Dynamics

18.1 Global Artificial Lift Market Growth Drivers

18.2 Global Artificial Lift Market Challenges

18.3 Global Artificial Lift Market Trends

Chapter Nineteen: Competitive Landscape

19.1 Porter’s Five Force Model

19.2 SWOT Analysis

Chapter Twenty: Company Profiles

20.1 Weatherford

20.2 Schlumberger

20.3 Baker Hughes, a G.E company

20.4 Borets International limited

20.5 Dover Corporation

20.6 Halliburton

20.7 National Oil Varco

20.8 Novomet

