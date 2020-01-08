Global Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market 2020 by Ingredient Types, Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market. The market of Mosquito Repellent Ingredients has been analyzed By Ingredient Type (Natural and Synthetic), By Natural Ingredient Product Type (Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Citronella, Others), By Synthetic Ingredient Product Type (DEET, Pyrethroids, IR3535, Picaridin and Others). The report also analyzes the Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market By End Use (Coils, Vaporizers, Spray, Mat, Others), By Pest (Rodent, Bed Bug, Cockroach, Fly, Ant, Mosquitoes, Others) and also By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online). The report analyzes the Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World) and By Country (U.S, U.K, France, China, India, South Africa and Brazil). The report assesses the Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.

According to research report, “Global Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market: Analysis By Ingredient Type (Natural, Synthetic), By Natural Ingredient, By Synthetic Ingredient, By Pest, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Natural Ingredient (Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Citronella, Others), By Synthetic Ingredient (DEET, Pyrethroids, IR3535, Picaridin), By Pest (Rodent, Bed Bug, Cockroach, Fly, Ant, Mosquitoes), By End Use (Coils, Vaporizers, Spray, Mat)” global Mosquito Repellent Ingredients market is projected to display a modest growth represented by a CAGR of 2.54% during 2018 – 2023.

Over the recent years, global mosquito repellent ingredients market has been witnessing growth, on account of several driving factors including surging population of mosquitoes due to global warming, growing government initiatives for mosquito and other insect control as well as increasing health concerns and literacy levels of consumers. Furthermore, rising environmental concerns and the role of insecticides and repellents has been driving up the revenue of herbal or plant based active ingredients. Besides, growing focus on controlling and eliminating vector borne diseases is also expected to boost up sales in this market. In this research report, the market is segmented on the basis of ingredient type, product type, end use product, pest and distribution channel. By end use product, the segment of coils is predicted to hold its dominant position in the market. Amongst the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share in the global mosquito repellent ingredients market in 2018. Moreover, APAC region is also predicted to maintain its dominant position in the market. Presence of vast consumer base, particularly in emerging nations such as China and India, in addition to rapidly growing urbanization as well as literacy levels is likely to drive the regional market.

The report has covered and analyzed the potential of global mosquito repellent ingredients market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global mosquito repellent ingredients market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Ingredient Type – Natural and Synthetic (By Value)

By Natural Ingredient Product Type – Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Citronella and Others (By Value, Volume, Average Price)

By Synthetic Ingredient Product Type- DEET, Pyrethroids, IR3535, Picaridin and Others (By Value, Volume and Average Price)

By End Use – Coils, Vaporizers, Spray, Mat and Others (By Value)

By Pest – Rodent, Bed Bug, Cockroach, Fly, Ant, Mosquitoes and Others (By Value)

By Distribution Channel – Offline and Online (By Value)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

By Ingredient Type – Natural and Synthetic (By Value)

By Natural Ingredient Product Type – Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, Citronella and Others (By Value, Volume, Average Price)

By Synthetic Ingredient Product Type- DEET, Pyrethroids, IR3535, Picaridin and Others (By Value, Volume and Average Price)

By End Use – Coils, Vaporizers, Spray, Mat and Others (By Value)

By Pest – Rodent, Bed Bug, Cockroach, Fly, Ant, Mosquitoes and Others (By Value)

Country Analysis – U.S., U.K, France, China, India, Brazil and South Africa

(Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Company Share Analysis

SWOT Analysis

Porter Five Force Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Product Benchmarking

Policy and Regulatory Landscape

Company Analysis – Van Aroma, KIC Chemicals, Inc., Vertellus Specialties, Inc., Clariant, Qingdao Benzo Chemical Co., Ltd., Nanjing Ronch Chemical Co., Ltd. and Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Ltd.



Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Research Methodology

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Strategic Recommendations

Chapter Four: Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Outlook

Chapter Five: Global Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market: Growth and Forecast

Chapter Six: Global Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis

Chapter Seven: Global Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis, By End Use

Chapter Eight: Global Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis, By Pest

Chapter Nine: Global Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market: Segment Analysis, By Distribution Channel

Chapter Ten: North America Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market: Growth and Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Europe Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market: Growth and Forecast

Chapter Twelve: APAC Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market: Growth and Forecast

Chapter Thirteen: South America Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market: Growth and Forecast

Chapter Fourteen: ROW Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market: Growth and Forecast

Chapter Fifteen: Global Mosquito Repellent Ingredients Market Dynamics…continue…

