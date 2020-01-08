Images from satellite depict upsetting wildfire of Australia 

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

Satellites send into space can identify changes of climate taking place on Earth. They also provide upsetting results of global; warming.

The wildfire, which is taking place in the Australian country of New South Wales and Victoria, started in November 2019. The wildfire still poses harmful effects on the environment. As per the news of NBC, over thousands of residents of Australia vacated their residing places on the eve of the New Year (December 31, 2019), looking for other locations to reside. On Thursday (January 2), NBC News reported that New South Wales declared a state to take place for the whole week. This marks the third time the authorities of Australia said a period of emergency since the fires started.

One of the journalists, Matt Abbott, tweeted that the last day of the decade felt like apocalypse since he has never experienced anything like the fires that occurred on the eve of the New Year.

The data delivered by the satellite can educate the researchers

