Medical Waste Management Market in-depth analysis to 2025 | Top Key Players: BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC, Suez Environment, Stericycle etc…

BlueWeave Consulting review study of Medical Waste Management Market anticipated reaching USD Million with a significant CAGR of 5.3% in the forecast period of 2015-2025. The growing population across the globe is expanding the number of patients, resulting in the rising volume of medicinal waste.

Medical waste is a waste that contains infectious material. Medical waste generally generated by healthcare organizations like hospitals, laboratories, research institutes, and others. Medical waste is typically infectious, contain toxic chemicals, and pose contamination risks to both people and the environment. Medical waste management refers to the particular processing of waste materials generated by the healthcare industry.

Medical waste management Market: Competitive Landscape

BioMedical Waste Solutions, LLC, Suez Environment, Stericycle, Republic Services, Daniels Sharpsmart Inc., Remondis Ag & Co. Kg, Veolia Environnement S.A., XMED Disposal, Inc., American Ecology Corporation, Suez Environnement S.A, and other prominent players.

Incineration segment holds the largest market share of Medical waste management during the forecast period

Incineration is the most widely and highly preferred method used in the medical waste management industry. The Environment Protection Agency has imposed strict regulations regarding incineration due to the expanding level of global warming, which has led to the inhibition of emitting harmful gases that affect global warming. The Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment has currently proposed new incinerator emission standards rules and regulations that will reduce current dioxin and mercury emissions by a higher percentage. Additionally, technology advancement and the rising generation of excess medical waste across the globe are anticipated to propel the growth of the medical waste management market in the forecast period.

Awareness among people & strict waste management regulation is predicted to be the major market driven factor in the Medical waste management industry

Awareness among people regarding the disposal of medical waste, and taking care of their safety from harmful medical waste are the major trend currently driving the market growth. Regulated waste disposal generally costs more than unregulated waste disposal. Growth of the overall medical and healthcare industry is driving the demand for medical waste management systems. In the U.S. and European countries, due to strict regulations, most medical waste management service providers require government permits, approvals, certificates from all jurisdictions in which they operate. In India, the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), Government of India, declare the Medical waste management and Handling Rules, 1998 and the Bio-Medical Waste (Management and Handling) (Amendment) Rules, 2003, to provide legal and mandatory guidelines for healthcare and medical waste management industry

Scope of the Report

By Type of Waste

Hazardous Waste

Nonhazardous Waste

Infectious and Pathological Waste

Pharmaceutical Waste

Other Medical Waste

By Type of Treatment

Incineration

Autoclaving

Chemical Treatment

Other Treatments

By Treatment Site

Offsite Treatment

Onsite Treatment

By Service

Collection, Transportation, and Storage

Treatment and Disposal

Recycling

Other Services

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

