Saudi Arabia High Voltage Switchgear Market Insights, Scope And Forecast By 2019-2026

High voltage switchgear is designed for distributing electricity and power transmission. Voltage ranging above 36KV is referred to as high voltage switchgear and it can be installed indoor and outdoor as per the requirement. High voltage switchgear is widely used for power transmission in various application areas such as cities, towns, industrial centers. Switchgear consists of a combination of disconnect switches, fuses or circuit breakers which are used to electrical networks to control, protect and isolate electrical equipment. Voltage ranging above 36KV is referred to as high voltage switchgear.

Major factors such as growth in high voltage switchgear installations across residential rapid industrialization, urbanization, wide product portfolio, rising demand for electrification coupled with potential replacement of switchgear. Increasing demand for secure and reliable power distribution networks is further fuelling market growth. In addition, the introduction of smart grid technology and government initiative to upgrade and modernize power distribution will gain traction for high voltage switchgear during the forecast period. Rising awareness and higher demand for circuit protection devices are also spurring the growth of the market. However, increasing raw material prices are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

The government of Saudi Arabia is focusing on the transmission and distribution segment to the rising demand for electricity from the Utilities and Industrial sectors. Accordingly, the Saudi Arabian power sector is witnessing significant growth in power sectors over the coming years. For instance: Saudi Arabia intends to delicate 11 PV power ventures with a joined limit of 2,225 MW this year. Also, Saudi Arabia is encountering a substantial development in construction, new transmission and distribution network and up-gradation & replacement of aging electrical equipment. Such advancements will further lead the power demand and thus impact the market growth of High voltage switchgear.

Various notable players operating in the market, include ABB Ltd., Al Ahelia Switchgear Co., Alfanar Group, Eaton Corporation Plc., General Electric Company, Hager Middle East, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Legrand, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG among others.

