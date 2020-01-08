USA Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Growth Analysis and Forecast to 2024 | At a CAGR Value of 25%

According to the recently published report by BlueWeave Consulting, Robotics Process Automation is the use of software with applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), carry out high-volume, repetitive tasks like customer service, sensitive tasks where chances of error time every or all whose tasks performed by a human worker. The USA RPA market is expected to grow a CAGR of over 25% the forecast period from 2018 to 2024.

The USA Robotic Process Automation market is expected to grow with a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2024.

Global Robotics and Automation Actuators Market Competitive Landscape

The research states that the USA Robotic Process Automation market is highly competitive, with players developing new robotic process automation applications. Some of the key players operating in the U.S. robotic process automation ecosystem are Automation Anywhere, UiPath Robotic Process Automation, Blue Prism, Pegasystems, AntWorks, NICE, Kofax Kapow, Softomotive, Contextor and AutomationEdge.

Most of the major vendors in the global robotic process automation market are actively focused on enhancing their offerings to meet the ongoing demand for advanced business automation solutions. This includes software integrated with artificial intelligence, and cognitive learning.

To reduce the burden of repetitive, simple tasks of the human employee, to make an error-free solution and better accountability on output, are primary drivers for the significant growth of USA RPA market.

The growth in the RPA in USA market can be attributed to the increasing demand of capability enhancement in various organizations, performance and reduce operational costs, to increase the speed of processing is expected to drive the Robotic process automation market growth over the forecast timeline. With the help of the Internet of things (IoT) like AI and Machine learning, RPA is also expected to improve employees experience and reduce attrition.

The main driving factors for significant growth in USA RPA market are the rise in demand for improving the competence and speeding up business processes by making an error-free solution and within the targeted period of output. Additionally, high efficiency with low cost is a few of the significant factors driving the market of RPA. Furthermore, RPA market is not only useful in terms of overall economic value but will also add value in workforce management by improving employee experience e.g., staff productivity and improvement in attrition, and improving quality control of company’s operations through applications of AI in packaging department & inventory department. Overall, RPA is meant to strengthen whole operations timing from x to 8x.

Scope of Report

USA RPA market is segmented based on the process, Industry type, and Region. Based on processes, Automated Solution, Decision Support & Management, Interaction Solution. On the basis of the Industry type, the market segmented into Banking, Financial Service, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecom & IT, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Pharmaceuticals. On the basis of Region, the market is segmented into Northeast, West, and Midwest.

In addition, the report gives detailed analysis of USA RPA on the following Geographic basis:

Northeast

West

Midwest

