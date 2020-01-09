2020 New Report: Commercial LED Strip Market forcasted for Excellent Revenue growth by 2026 : OML Technology, Jiasheng Lighting, Osram

”

Los Angeles, United State, January 9, 2019, – The report on the global Commercial LED Strip market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Commercial LED Strip Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Commercial LED Strip market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Commercial LED Strip market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Commercial LED Strip market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Commercial LED Strip market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Commercial LED Strip market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Commercial LED Strip market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Commercial LED Strip market.

In 2018, the global Commercial LED Strip market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Commercial LED Strip Market Leading Players

OML Technology, Jiasheng Lighting, Osram, Philips, Forge Europa, Sidon Lighting, Optek Electronics, NVC Lighting, Opple, Jesco Lighting, Ledtronics, PAK, FSL

Commercial LED Strip Segmentation by Product

Flexible LED Strip, Hard LED Strip

Commercial LED Strip Segmentation by Application

Building, Courtyard, Garden, Advertising, Other

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Commercial LED Strip market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Commercial LED Strip market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Commercial LED Strip market?

• How will the global Commercial LED Strip market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Commercial LED Strip market?

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Commercial LED Strip Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Commercial LED Strip

1.2 Commercial LED Strip Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Commercial LED Strip Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Flexible LED Strip

1.2.3 Hard LED Strip

1.3 Commercial LED Strip Segment by Application

1.3.1 Commercial LED Strip Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Building

1.3.3 Courtyard

1.3.4 Garden

1.3.5 Advertising

1.3.6 Other

1.3 Global Commercial LED Strip Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Commercial LED Strip Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Commercial LED Strip Market Size

1.4.1 Global Commercial LED Strip Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Commercial LED Strip Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Commercial LED Strip Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Commercial LED Strip Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Commercial LED Strip Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Commercial LED Strip Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Commercial LED Strip Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Commercial LED Strip Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Commercial LED Strip Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Commercial LED Strip Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Commercial LED Strip Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Commercial LED Strip Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Commercial LED Strip Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Commercial LED Strip Production

3.4.1 North America Commercial LED Strip Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Commercial LED Strip Production

3.5.1 Europe Commercial LED Strip Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Commercial LED Strip Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Commercial LED Strip Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Commercial LED Strip Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Commercial LED Strip Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Commercial LED Strip Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Commercial LED Strip Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Commercial LED Strip Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Commercial LED Strip Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Commercial LED Strip Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Commercial LED Strip Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Commercial LED Strip Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Commercial LED Strip Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Commercial LED Strip Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Commercial LED Strip Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Commercial LED Strip Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Commercial LED Strip Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Commercial LED Strip Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commercial LED Strip Business

7.1 OML Technology

7.1.1 OML Technology Commercial LED Strip Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Commercial LED Strip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 OML Technology Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Jiasheng Lighting

7.2.1 Jiasheng Lighting Commercial LED Strip Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Commercial LED Strip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Jiasheng Lighting Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Osram

7.3.1 Osram Commercial LED Strip Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Commercial LED Strip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Osram Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Philips

7.4.1 Philips Commercial LED Strip Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Commercial LED Strip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Philips Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Forge Europa

7.5.1 Forge Europa Commercial LED Strip Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Commercial LED Strip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Forge Europa Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Sidon Lighting

7.6.1 Sidon Lighting Commercial LED Strip Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Commercial LED Strip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Sidon Lighting Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Optek Electronics

7.7.1 Optek Electronics Commercial LED Strip Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Commercial LED Strip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Optek Electronics Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 NVC Lighting

7.8.1 NVC Lighting Commercial LED Strip Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Commercial LED Strip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 NVC Lighting Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Opple

7.9.1 Opple Commercial LED Strip Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Commercial LED Strip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Opple Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Jesco Lighting

7.10.1 Jesco Lighting Commercial LED Strip Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Commercial LED Strip Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Jesco Lighting Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Ledtronics

7.12 PAK

7.13 FSL

8 Commercial LED Strip Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Commercial LED Strip Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Commercial LED Strip

8.4 Commercial LED Strip Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Commercial LED Strip Distributors List

9.3 Commercial LED Strip Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Commercial LED Strip Market Forecast

11.1 Global Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Commercial LED Strip Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Commercial LED Strip Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Commercial LED Strip Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Commercial LED Strip Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Commercial LED Strip Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Commercial LED Strip Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Commercial LED Strip Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Commercial LED Strip Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Commercial LED Strip Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Commercial LED Strip Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Commercial LED Strip Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

