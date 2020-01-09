2020 New Report: Electrical Transformer Market Outlook to 2026: Siemens, Alstom, GE

”

Los Angeles, United State, January 9, 2019, – The report on the global Electrical Transformer market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Electrical Transformer Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Electrical Transformer market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Electrical Transformer market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Electrical Transformer market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Electrical Transformer market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Electrical Transformer market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Electrical Transformer market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Electrical Transformer market.

In 2018, the global Electrical Transformer market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Electrical Transformer Market Leading Players

Siemens, Alstom, GE, ABB, Altrafo, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Layer Electronics, MACE, Ormazabal, SPX Transformer, Toshiba, XD Group, TBEA, Ruhstrat, Mitsubishi Electric, LS Industrial, J Schneider Elektrotechnik

Electrical Transformer Segmentation by Product

Step Up Transformer & Step Down Transformer, Three Phase Transformer & Single Phase Transformer, Two Winding Transformer & Auto Transformer, Outdoor Transformer & Indoor Transformer, Oil Cooled & Dry Type Transformer

Electrical Transformer Segmentation by Application

Voltage Regulator, For Transmission, For Welding Purposes

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Electrical Transformer market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Electrical Transformer market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Electrical Transformer market?

• How will the global Electrical Transformer market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Electrical Transformer market?

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Electrical Transformer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electrical Transformer

1.2 Electrical Transformer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electrical Transformer Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Step Up Transformer & Step Down Transformer

1.2.3 Three Phase Transformer & Single Phase Transformer

1.2.4 Two Winding Transformer & Auto Transformer

1.2.5 Outdoor Transformer & Indoor Transformer

1.2.6 Oil Cooled & Dry Type Transformer

1.3 Electrical Transformer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Electrical Transformer Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Voltage Regulator

1.3.3 For Transmission

1.3.4 For Welding Purposes

1.3 Global Electrical Transformer Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Electrical Transformer Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Electrical Transformer Market Size

1.4.1 Global Electrical Transformer Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Electrical Transformer Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Electrical Transformer Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electrical Transformer Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Electrical Transformer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Electrical Transformer Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Electrical Transformer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Electrical Transformer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electrical Transformer Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Electrical Transformer Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Electrical Transformer Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Electrical Transformer Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Electrical Transformer Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Electrical Transformer Production

3.4.1 North America Electrical Transformer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Electrical Transformer Production

3.5.1 Europe Electrical Transformer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Electrical Transformer Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Electrical Transformer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Electrical Transformer Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Electrical Transformer Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Electrical Transformer Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Electrical Transformer Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Electrical Transformer Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Electrical Transformer Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Electrical Transformer Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Electrical Transformer Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Electrical Transformer Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Electrical Transformer Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Electrical Transformer Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Electrical Transformer Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Electrical Transformer Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Electrical Transformer Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Electrical Transformer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electrical Transformer Business

7.1 Siemens

7.1.1 Siemens Electrical Transformer Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Electrical Transformer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Siemens Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Alstom

7.2.1 Alstom Electrical Transformer Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Electrical Transformer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Alstom Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 GE

7.3.1 GE Electrical Transformer Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Electrical Transformer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 GE Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 ABB

7.4.1 ABB Electrical Transformer Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Electrical Transformer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 ABB Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Altrafo

7.5.1 Altrafo Electrical Transformer Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Electrical Transformer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Altrafo Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Hyundai Heavy Industries

7.6.1 Hyundai Heavy Industries Electrical Transformer Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Electrical Transformer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Hyundai Heavy Industries Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Layer Electronics

7.7.1 Layer Electronics Electrical Transformer Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Electrical Transformer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Layer Electronics Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 MACE

7.8.1 MACE Electrical Transformer Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Electrical Transformer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 MACE Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Ormazabal

7.9.1 Ormazabal Electrical Transformer Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Electrical Transformer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Ormazabal Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 SPX Transformer

7.10.1 SPX Transformer Electrical Transformer Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Electrical Transformer Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 SPX Transformer Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Toshiba

7.12 XD Group

7.13 TBEA

7.14 Ruhstrat

7.15 Mitsubishi Electric

7.16 LS Industrial

7.17 J Schneider Elektrotechnik

8 Electrical Transformer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Electrical Transformer Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electrical Transformer

8.4 Electrical Transformer Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Electrical Transformer Distributors List

9.3 Electrical Transformer Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Electrical Transformer Market Forecast

11.1 Global Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Electrical Transformer Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Electrical Transformer Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Electrical Transformer Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Electrical Transformer Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Electrical Transformer Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Electrical Transformer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Electrical Transformer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Electrical Transformer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Electrical Transformer Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Electrical Transformer Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Electrical Transformer Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

