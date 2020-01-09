2020 New Report: Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Outlook to 2026: Mektec(Japan), IBIDEN(Japan), Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea)

”

Los Angeles, United State, January 9, 2019, – The report on the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market.

In 2018, the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Leading Players

Mektec(Japan), IBIDEN(Japan), Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea), AT&S(Austria), TTM(US), Unimicron(Taiwan, China), Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China), Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan), MFS(Singapore), YoungPoong(Korea), CMK(Japan), Founder(China), SCC(China), CCTC(China), Nippon Mektron(Japan), Foxconn(Taiwan, China), Tripod(Taiwan, China), Sumitomo Denko(Japan), Daeduck Group(Korea), HannStar Board (GBM) (Taiwan, China)

Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Segmentation by Product

Single-Sided Boards, Double-Sided Boards, Multilayer Circuit Board

Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Segmentation by Application

Electronic Industry, Intelligent Control Equipment

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market?

• How will the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) market?

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Printed Circuit Board(PCB)

1.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Single-Sided Boards

1.2.3 Double-Sided Boards

1.2.4 Multilayer Circuit Board

1.3 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Electronic Industry

1.3.3 Intelligent Control Equipment

1.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Size

1.4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production

3.4.1 North America Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production

3.5.1 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Business

7.1 Mektec(Japan)

7.1.1 Mektec(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Mektec(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 IBIDEN(Japan)

7.2.1 IBIDEN(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 IBIDEN(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea)

7.3.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics(Korea) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 AT&S(Austria)

7.4.1 AT&S(Austria) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 AT&S(Austria) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 TTM(US)

7.5.1 TTM(US) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 TTM(US) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Unimicron(Taiwan, China)

7.6.1 Unimicron(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Unimicron(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China)

7.7.1 Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Zhen Ding Tech(Taiwan, China) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan)

7.8.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries(Japan) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 MFS(Singapore)

7.9.1 MFS(Singapore) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 MFS(Singapore) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 YoungPoong(Korea)

7.10.1 YoungPoong(Korea) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 YoungPoong(Korea) Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 CMK(Japan)

7.12 Founder(China)

7.13 SCC(China)

7.14 CCTC(China)

7.15 Nippon Mektron(Japan)

7.16 Foxconn(Taiwan, China)

7.17 Tripod(Taiwan, China)

7.18 Sumitomo Denko(Japan)

7.19 Daeduck Group(Korea)

7.20 HannStar Board (GBM) (Taiwan, China)

8 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Printed Circuit Board(PCB)

8.4 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Distributors List

9.3 Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Market Forecast

11.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Printed Circuit Board(PCB) Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

