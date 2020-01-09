2020 New Report: Smart Lighting Market forcasted for Excellent Revenue growth by 2026 : Philips Lighting, Osram, Acuity Brands

”

Los Angeles, United State, January 9, 2019, – The report on the global Smart Lighting market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Smart Lighting Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Smart Lighting market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Smart Lighting market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Smart Lighting market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Smart Lighting market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Smart Lighting market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Smart Lighting market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Smart Lighting market.

In 2018, the global Smart Lighting market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Smart Lighting Market Leading Players

Philips Lighting, Osram, Acuity Brands, Cree, Eaton, General Electric (GE + Current), Gooee, Hafele Group, Honeywell, Hubbell Lighting, Isotera, Ketra, Legrand, Leviton Manufacturing, Lifx, Lutron Electronics, Nualight Limited, Streetlight.Vision, Switchmate, Inc., Syska LED, Tao Light, Virtual Extension, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, Zumtobel Group

Smart Lighting Segmentation by Product

Lights & Luminaires, Lighting Controls

Smart Lighting Segmentation by Application

Residential, Commercial Lighting, Healthcare, Traffic, Industrial, Others

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Smart Lighting market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Smart Lighting market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Smart Lighting market?

• How will the global Smart Lighting market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Smart Lighting market?

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Smart Lighting Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Lighting

1.2 Smart Lighting Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Lighting Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lights & Luminaires

1.2.3 Lighting Controls

1.3 Smart Lighting Segment by Application

1.3.1 Smart Lighting Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial Lighting

1.3.4 Healthcare

1.3.5 Traffic

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Others

1.3 Global Smart Lighting Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Smart Lighting Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Smart Lighting Market Size

1.4.1 Global Smart Lighting Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Smart Lighting Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Smart Lighting Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Lighting Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Smart Lighting Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Smart Lighting Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Smart Lighting Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Smart Lighting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Smart Lighting Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Smart Lighting Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Smart Lighting Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Smart Lighting Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Smart Lighting Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Smart Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Smart Lighting Production

3.4.1 North America Smart Lighting Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Smart Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Smart Lighting Production

3.5.1 Europe Smart Lighting Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Smart Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Smart Lighting Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Smart Lighting Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Smart Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Smart Lighting Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Smart Lighting Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Smart Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Smart Lighting Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Smart Lighting Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Smart Lighting Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Smart Lighting Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Smart Lighting Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Smart Lighting Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Smart Lighting Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Smart Lighting Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Smart Lighting Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Smart Lighting Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Smart Lighting Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Smart Lighting Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Smart Lighting Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Smart Lighting Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Smart Lighting Business

7.1 Philips Lighting

7.1.1 Philips Lighting Smart Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Smart Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Philips Lighting Smart Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Osram

7.2.1 Osram Smart Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Smart Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Osram Smart Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Acuity Brands

7.3.1 Acuity Brands Smart Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Smart Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Acuity Brands Smart Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Cree

7.4.1 Cree Smart Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Smart Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Cree Smart Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Eaton

7.5.1 Eaton Smart Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Smart Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Eaton Smart Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 General Electric (GE + Current)

7.6.1 General Electric (GE + Current) Smart Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Smart Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 General Electric (GE + Current) Smart Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Gooee

7.7.1 Gooee Smart Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Smart Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Gooee Smart Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hafele Group

7.8.1 Hafele Group Smart Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Smart Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hafele Group Smart Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Honeywell

7.9.1 Honeywell Smart Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Smart Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Honeywell Smart Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Hubbell Lighting

7.10.1 Hubbell Lighting Smart Lighting Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Smart Lighting Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Hubbell Lighting Smart Lighting Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Isotera

7.12 Ketra

7.13 Legrand

7.14 Leviton Manufacturing

7.15 Lifx

7.16 Lutron Electronics

7.17 Nualight Limited

7.18 Streetlight.Vision

7.19 Switchmate, Inc.

7.20 Syska LED

7.21 Tao Light

7.22 Virtual Extension

7.23 Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting

7.24 Zumtobel Group

8 Smart Lighting Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Smart Lighting Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Lighting

8.4 Smart Lighting Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Smart Lighting Distributors List

9.3 Smart Lighting Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Smart Lighting Market Forecast

11.1 Global Smart Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Smart Lighting Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Smart Lighting Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Smart Lighting Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Smart Lighting Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Smart Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Smart Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Smart Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Smart Lighting Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Smart Lighting Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Smart Lighting Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Smart Lighting Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Smart Lighting Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Smart Lighting Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Smart Lighting Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Smart Lighting Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

