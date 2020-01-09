2020 New Report:AC Motors Market Size, Share Industry Trend Report 2026: ABB, Siemens, Mitsubishi

”

Los Angeles, United State, January 9, 2019, – The report on the global AC Motors market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global AC Motors Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global AC Motors market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global AC Motors market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global AC Motors market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global AC Motors market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global AC Motors market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global AC Motors market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global AC Motors market.

In 2018, the global AC Motors market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

AC Motors Market Leading Players

ABB, Siemens, Mitsubishi, Yaskawa, Emerson, WEG, Brook Crompton, Marathon Electric, Baldor (ABB), Oriental Motor, Lenze, VEM Motor, Thrige, Sicme, Johnson Electric, Dongfang Electric Machinery, Shadia, Simo Motor, Haerbin Electric

AC Motors Segmentation by Product

Synchronous Motor, Asynchronous Motor

AC Motors Segmentation by Application

Agriculture, Transportation, Household Appliances, Medical Device

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global AC Motors market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global AC Motors market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global AC Motors market?

• How will the global AC Motors market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global AC Motors market?

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 AC Motors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of AC Motors

1.2 AC Motors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global AC Motors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Synchronous Motor

1.2.3 Asynchronous Motor

1.3 AC Motors Segment by Application

1.3.1 AC Motors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Agriculture

1.3.3 Transportation

1.3.4 Household Appliances

1.3.5 Medical Device

1.3 Global AC Motors Market by Region

1.3.1 Global AC Motors Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global AC Motors Market Size

1.4.1 Global AC Motors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global AC Motors Production (2014-2025)

2 Global AC Motors Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global AC Motors Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global AC Motors Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global AC Motors Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers AC Motors Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 AC Motors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 AC Motors Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 AC Motors Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global AC Motors Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global AC Motors Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global AC Motors Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global AC Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America AC Motors Production

3.4.1 North America AC Motors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America AC Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe AC Motors Production

3.5.1 Europe AC Motors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe AC Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China AC Motors Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China AC Motors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China AC Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan AC Motors Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan AC Motors Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan AC Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global AC Motors Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global AC Motors Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America AC Motors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe AC Motors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China AC Motors Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan AC Motors Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global AC Motors Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global AC Motors Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global AC Motors Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global AC Motors Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global AC Motors Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global AC Motors Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global AC Motors Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global AC Motors Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in AC Motors Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB AC Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 AC Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB AC Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Siemens

7.2.1 Siemens AC Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 AC Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Siemens AC Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Mitsubishi

7.3.1 Mitsubishi AC Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 AC Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Mitsubishi AC Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Yaskawa

7.4.1 Yaskawa AC Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 AC Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Yaskawa AC Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Emerson

7.5.1 Emerson AC Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 AC Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Emerson AC Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 WEG

7.6.1 WEG AC Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 AC Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 WEG AC Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Brook Crompton

7.7.1 Brook Crompton AC Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 AC Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Brook Crompton AC Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Marathon Electric

7.8.1 Marathon Electric AC Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 AC Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Marathon Electric AC Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Baldor (ABB)

7.9.1 Baldor (ABB) AC Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 AC Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Baldor (ABB) AC Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Oriental Motor

7.10.1 Oriental Motor AC Motors Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 AC Motors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Oriental Motor AC Motors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Lenze

7.12 VEM Motor

7.13 Thrige

7.14 Sicme

7.15 Johnson Electric

7.16 Dongfang Electric Machinery

7.17 Shadia

7.18 Simo Motor

7.19 Haerbin Electric

8 AC Motors Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 AC Motors Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of AC Motors

8.4 AC Motors Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 AC Motors Distributors List

9.3 AC Motors Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global AC Motors Market Forecast

11.1 Global AC Motors Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global AC Motors Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global AC Motors Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global AC Motors Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global AC Motors Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America AC Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe AC Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China AC Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan AC Motors Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global AC Motors Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America AC Motors Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe AC Motors Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China AC Motors Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan AC Motors Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global AC Motors Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global AC Motors Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

