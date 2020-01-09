Air Medical Services Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the Global Air Medical Services Market Analysis offers comprehensive analysis. The report covers detailed Market analysis by Application, Major Player, Growth and Forecast 2019-2024

Scope of the Report:

The global Air Medical Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Air Medical Services.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Air Medical Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Air Medical Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

EMS 24-7

Air Methods

PHI Air Medical

Advanced Air Ambulance

Express AirMed Transport

Global Medical Response

REVA Air Ambulance

IAS Medical

Babcock International Group

skyalta

Acadian Air Med

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Medical Evacuation

Casualty Evacuation

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Embassies and Governments

Hospitals

Insurance Companies

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Air Medical Services Market Overview



Chapter Two: Company Profiles



Chapter Three: Global Air Medical Services Market Competition, by Players



Chapter Four: Global Air Medical Services Market Size by Regions



Chapter Five: North America Air Medical Services Revenue by Countries



Chapter Six: Europe Air Medical Services Revenue by Countries



Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Air Medical Services Revenue by Countries



Chapter Eight: South America Air Medical Services Revenue by Countries



Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Air Medical Services by Countries



Chapter Ten: Global Air Medical Services Market Segment by Type



Chapter Eleven: Global Air Medical Services Market Segment by Application



Chapter Twelve: Global Air Medical Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)



