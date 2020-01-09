Aircraft Communication System Market to account to US$15,375.1 Mn by 2025

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Aircraft Communication System Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, The global aircraft communication system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025, to account to US$7,475.4 Mn by 2025.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. Cobham Plc

2. Honeywell International Inc.

3. Harris Corporation

4. General Dynamics Corporation

5. L-3 Technologies Inc.

6. Northrop Grumman Corporation

7. Thales Group

8. Raytheon Company

9. Rockwell Collins

10. Viasat Inc.

The market for aircraft communication systems is influenced by various factors such as rise in air travel, and increasing demand for SATCOM technologies. These factors are poised to drive the market growth of aircraft communication systems from 2017 to 2025. However, there are factors hindering the growth of the market during the forecast period such as high investments incurred during procurement of such advanced systems, and failure of air traffic management systems during the peak hour of

