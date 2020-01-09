Automatic Tolling Systems Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2024

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Automatic Tolling Systems Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
Scope of the Report:
The global Automatic Tolling Systems market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automatic Tolling Systems.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Automatic Tolling Systems market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automatic Tolling Systems market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
STMicroelectronics
Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS)
Raytheon
TagMaster
Thales
Kapsch AG
EFKON
Conduent
TransCore
Siemens
Neology
ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
AVI Technology
AVC Technology
DSRC Technology
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Toll Roads
Toll Bridges
Toll Tunnels
Parking Lots
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Automatic Tolling Systems Market Overview
Chapter Two: Company Profiles
Chapter Three: Global Automatic Tolling Systems Market Competition, by Players
Chapter Four: Global Automatic Tolling Systems Market Size by Regions
Chapter Five: North America Automatic Tolling Systems Revenue by Countries
Chapter Six: Europe Automatic Tolling Systems Revenue by Countries
Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Automatic Tolling Systems Revenue by Countries
Chapter Eight: South America Automatic Tolling Systems Revenue by Countries
Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automatic Tolling Systems by Countries
Chapter Ten: Global Automatic Tolling Systems Market Segment by Type
Chapter Eleven: Global Automatic Tolling Systems Market Segment by Application
Chapter Twelve: Global Automatic Tolling Systems Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)
