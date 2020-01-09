Automotive Door Handles Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Valeo, RTP, VAST Automotive

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Automotive Door Handles Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players/vendors such as Valeo Group (France), RTP Company (United States) and VAST Automotive Group (Strattec) (United States). The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Global Automotive Door Handles Market Overview:

The automobile door handle is used to open and close car doors. It is found on both the exterior and interior sides of automobile doors, although they are used differently on each panel. The one on the outside is pulled to open the car door, while the inside door handle is used to release the door latch before you can push the door to let yourself out. These handles serve as the entry and exit of any vehicle providing protection to the passengers while speeding. Car doors are composed of several components that aid in its efficient function. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ITW Automotive Products GmbH (Germany), Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Huf Hulsbeck & Fürst GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), U-Shin Ltd. (MinebeaMitsumi, Inc.) (Japan), Magna International Inc. (Canada), ALPHA Corporation (United States), Grupo Antolin (Spain), Valeo Group (France), RTP Company (United States) and VAST Automotive Group (Strattec) (United States).

On the basis of geography, the market of Automotive Door Handles has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Design, the sub-segment i.e. Lever will boost the Automotive Door Handles market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Material, the sub-segment i.e. Stainless Steel will boost the Automotive Door Handles market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.



Market Drivers

Need for the Safety and Convenient Automobiles

Increasing Production of Automobiles in the Developing Economy

Market Trend

Increasing Use of Sensors or Door Panel Touch Buttons in Automobile Door Handles

Continuous Research and Development

Restraints

Stringent Safety Regulatory Guidelines Associated with Designing of the Automobile Door Handles

Slow Economic Growth Might Affect the Market

Opportunities

Raising the Government Investment in Automobile Industry

Improving the Efficiency and Durability of Automobile Door Handles

Challenges

Short Lifespan of Automobile Door Handles

Lack of Efficiency and Reliability of Automobile Door Handles

“”Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) Door Locks and Door Retention Components proposing to amend Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS), Door locks and door retention components, in order to add and update requirements and test procedures and to harmonize with the world’s first global technical regulation for motor vehicles. If adopted, today’s proposal would add test requirements and test procedures for sliding doors, add secondary latched position requirements for doors other than hinged side doors and back doors, provide a new test procedure for assessing inertial forces, and extend the application of FMVSS No. 206 to buses with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of less than 10,000 pounds, including 12-15 passenger vans.””

Target Audience:

Automotive Door Handles Manufacturers, Automotive Door Handles Distributors and Suppliers, Automotive Door Handles International Traders, Research and Development Institutes, Potential Investors, Regulatory Bodies and Others

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Automotive Door Handles market on the basis of product [Exterior Door Handles and Interior Door Handles] , application [Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) and Light Motor Vehicle (LMV)], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Automotive Door Handles market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Automotive Door Handles industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Automotive Door Handles market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

