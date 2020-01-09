Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market 2020 by Industry Research, Review, Growth, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market. The report has analysed the Enhanced Oil Recovery Market by Method (Thermal, Gas Injection, Chemical) and By Application (Offshore, Onshore). The Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA) and By Country (US, Canada, Rest Of North America, Mexico, Brazil, Rest Of Latin America, Russia, Rest Of Europe, China, Indonesia, Rest Of Asia Pacific, Qatar, Kuwait, Algeria, Nigeria, Rest Of MEA) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market was valued at USD 11.60 Billion in the year 2018. Key factors for high demand of Enhanced Oil Recovery includes upsurge in number of ageing and mature wells, increase in deep water drilling activities, rising number of offshore projects. Moreover, growing economy of under developed nations as well as rise in demand of global energy, product performance and durability will boost the demand for Enhanced Oil Recovery in the future period. Global Enhanced Oil Recovery market has gained importance as increasing consumption requirement influences the exploration of already matured oilfields. These markets are influenced by many factors including fluctuating crude oil and natural gas prices, changing consumer preferences, growing concern to reduce greenhouse emission and the overall strength of the economy.

The report titled “Global Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Market: World Market Review By Method (Thermal, Gas Injection, Chemical), Application (Offshore, Onshore), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Forecast to 2024” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Enhanced Oil Recovery market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.

Scope of the Report

Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Analysis by Method – Thermal, Gas Injection, Chemical.

Analysis by Application – Offshore, Onshore.

Competitive Landscape

Regional Analysis – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Prominent Companies

Country Analysis – United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, China, Indonesia, Qatar, Kuwait, Algeria, Nigeria (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Prominent Companies



Other Report Highlights

Market Share of Leading Companies

Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

Company Analysis – BP, Schlumberger, Halliburton, Royal Dutch Shell, BASF, Lukoil, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Chevron Corporation, Baker Hughes Inc.

Major Point of TOC:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook Enhanced Oil Recovery Product Outlook Global Enhanced Oil Recovery: Market Dynamics Market Share of Leading Global Companies Key Developments in Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis Global Enhanced Oil Recovery Market: Regional Analysis North America Enhanced Oil Recovery Market Analysis…continue…



