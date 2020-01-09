Global Graphite Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Applications, Manufacturers, Outlook and Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Graphite Market”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The Graphite market was valued at USD 17613.93 Million in the year 2018. Over the recent years, Graphite market has been witnessing considerable growth on the back of rapid demand of graphite for various applications including lithium ion and hybrid and electric vehicles and also increasing demand for high-purity graphite in fuel-cell and battery applications. In addition, rising demand of graphite for lightweight materials in aircraft components, opening of new graphite mines have contributed to the growth rate of Graphite market. These factors are anticipated to provide higher momentum to the market growth in the forecast period.

Among all the types of Graphite that includes natural graphite and synthetic graphite. synthetic graphite holds the highest market share in the Graphite Market owing to the superior consistency and high purity of synthetic graphite compared to the natural graphite, increasing demand from the electronic industries, high demand of graphite for the graphite electrode manufacturing, carbon fibres and also growing demand from the nuclear industry.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by escalating number of manufacturing of electric and hybrid vehicles, growing infrastructure and construction in developing countries, rise in the demand of batteries for various application, rise in the production of the mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices.

Scope of the Report

Global Graphite Market (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Graphite Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type: Natural Graphite, Synthetic graphite

Analysis By Application: Refractory Materials, Batteries, Others

Regional Graphite Market –

North America, Europe, APAC, and ROW (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Graphite Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type: Natural Graphite, Synthetic graphite

Analysis By Application: Refractory Materials, Batteries, Others

Country Analysis –

U.S. Canada, India, China and Japan (Actual Period: 2017-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Graphite Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis By Type: Natural Graphite, Synthetic graphite

Analysis By Application: Refractory Materials, Batteries, Others

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis.

SWOT Analysis.

Company Analysis – AMF Advanced metallurgical group, Showa Denko, Toray industries, Asbury carbon and SGL Carbons.



Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

Major Point of TOC:

Research Methodology Executive Summary Strategic Recommendations Global Graphite: Product Outlook Global Graphite: Market Outlook Global Graphite Market Dynamics

7.Porter’s Five Force Analysis: Global Graphite market

8.SWOT Analysis: Global Graphite market

Global Graphite Market: An Analysis Global Graphite Market: Regional Analysis North America Graphite Market: An Analysis Europe Graphite Market: An Analysis Asia-Pacific Graphite Market: An Analysis Rest of the World Graphite Market: An Analysis

15.Company Profiles

