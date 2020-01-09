Global Power Banks Market to Boom Value by 2024 at a CAGR – Orbis Research

/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

The Power Banks market was valued at XX Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2024, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Banks.

Global Power Banks industry market professional research 2014-2024, is a report which provides the details about industry overview, industry chain, market size (sales, revenue, and growth rate), gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast.

Key players in global Power Banks market include:

Mophie

Energizer

GP Batteries

Samsung SDI

Panasonic

Sony

Maxell

Samya

FSP Europe

Xtorm

HIPER

Romoss

MI

Pisen

Besiter

SCUD

Pineng

Yoobao

DX Power

Mili

Aigo

Powerocks

Mipow

Lepow

DBK

Koeok

Market segmentation, by product types:

Li-ion Battery

Polymer Lithium-ion Battery

Market segmentation, by applications:

Mobile Phone

Notebook Computer

Digital Camera

Other

Market segmentation, by regions:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)

Latin America

