Global Power Banks Market to Boom Value by 2024 at a CAGR – Orbis Research

The Power Banks market was valued at XX Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2024, at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2024 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Banks.
Global Power Banks industry market professional research 2014-2024, is a report which provides the details about industry overview, industry chain, market size (sales, revenue, and growth rate), gross margin, major manufacturers, development trends and forecast.
Key players in global Power Banks market include:
Mophie
Energizer
GP Batteries
Samsung SDI
Panasonic
Sony
Maxell
Samya
FSP Europe
Xtorm
HIPER
Romoss
MI
Pisen
Besiter
SCUD
Pineng
Yoobao
DX Power
Mili
Aigo
Powerocks
Mipow
Lepow
DBK
Koeok
Market segmentation, by product types:
Li-ion Battery
Polymer Lithium-ion Battery
Market segmentation, by applications:
Mobile Phone
Notebook Computer
Digital Camera
Other
Market segmentation, by regions:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)
Middle East & Africa (Middle East, Africa)
Latin America
