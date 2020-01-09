Global Travel Luggage Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2024 and Industry Analysis Report

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Travel Luggage Market”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The Global Travel Luggage Market was valued at USD 16,873.70 million the year 2018. Global Travel Luggage market is expected to grow due to a number of factors that includes rapid new product launches with attractive designs, enhanced functionality and durability coupled with increasing consumer interests in leisure travel and rising preference for luggage brands as lifestyle products. In addition, increasing domestic and international tourism is resulting in growing demand for Travel Luggage at significant rate.

With improving connectivity, decreasing air travel cost, development of supporting travel & tourism infrastructure and rising per capita income, people are willing to travel far off places and explore new things which is ultimately benefiting the global Travel Luggage market.

Among the regions, Asia Pacific Travel Luggage Market will continue to be the largest market in the forecast period, majorly driven by high population increased disposable income, increasing number of globetrotters leading to higher spending on leisure travel and foreign spending.

Global Travel Luggage Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Travel Luggage Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Price Point: Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales & Others

Regional Travel Luggage Market – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Travel Luggage Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Price Point: Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales & Others

Country Analysis – U.S. Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, China, India & Japan (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Travel Luggage Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Price Point: Value & Mid-Level, Premium, Luxury

By Distribution Channel: Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Internet Sales & Others

Company Analysis – Samsonite International S.A., RIMOVA, Briggs & Riley Travelware, VIP Industries Ltd., VF Corporation, DELSEY, Fox Luggage Inc.

Competitive Landscape – Sales Comparison, Market Share, Geographical Presence

Leading Companies

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints.

Market Trends

Porter Five Forces Analysis.

SWOT Analysis.

