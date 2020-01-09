/This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets/

The global pet wearables market size is expected to reach USD 4.14 billion in 2025 owing to rising awareness of pet wellbeing among the consumers across the world. Growing concerns about the animal health and diseases, mainly in cats and dogs, have propelled the demand for pet wearables globally. Additionally, growth in demand for sophisticated technology among the tech savvy consumers coupled with willingness to spend on pets will drive the global pet wearables market.

Request a sample of this report @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/794

Adroit Market Research launched a study titled, “Global Pet Wearables Market Size 2017 by Application (Medical Diagnosis & Treatment, Behavior Monitoring & Control, Facilitation, Safety & Security and Identification & Tracking), by Technology (RFID, GPS and Sensors), by Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025”. The study covers the global pet wearables market revenue from 2015 to 2025, where 2015 to 2017 indicate the actual annual revenue and 2018 to 2025 represent the forecast revenue. The global pet wearables market report also includes qualitative insights

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets

Read more at Pet Wearables Market 2020: Scope, Economic Trends, Demands, Future Opportunities, Business Growth, Key Players, Challenges and Forecast 2025