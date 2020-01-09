Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Market 2019 | Share, Size, Companies, Growth Challenges and Forecasts To 2024

”

Global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Silicon carbide, also known as carborundum, is a semiconductor containing silicon and carbon. It occurs in nature as the extremely rare mineral moissanite.

The special characteristics of SiC power devices include high-temperature operation stability, high thermal conductivity, high-energy bandgap, and faster switching time. These characteristics of SiC power devices are encouraging original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to adopt these devices over traditional Si power devices.

The Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors.

This report presents the worldwide Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Infineon Technologies AG

Microsemi

General Electric

Power Integrations

Toshiba

Fairchild Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

NXP Semiconductors

Tokyo Electron Limited

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Breakdown Data by Type

Power Products

Discrete Products

Others

Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Breakdown Data by Application

IT & Telecom

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Energy & Power

Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors status and future forecast，involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Study Coverage



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers



Chapter Four: Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Production by Regions



Chapter Five: Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Consumption by Regions



Chapter Six: Market Size by Type



Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application



Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles



Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts



Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast



Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis



Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis



Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Silicon Carbide (SIC) Power Semiconductors Study



Chapter Fourteen: Appendix



14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

