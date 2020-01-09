Whole Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Size, Share, Development by 2025 – QY Research, Inc.

The global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market was 390 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 1130 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% between 2019 and 2025.
This report studies the Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include
Arkema
Solvay
Dongyue
3F
Kureha
Sinochem Lantian
Zhejiang Juhua
Shandong Deyi
3M
Zhejiang Fluorine
DAIKIN
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
PVDF Granule
PVDF Powder
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Agricultural Coating
Chemicals
Electronics
Others
Regions Covered in the Global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market:
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
Strategic Points Covered in TOC:
- Chapter 1:Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market
- Chapter 2:Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products
- Chapter 3:Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales
- Chapter 4:Presenting global Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period
- Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions
