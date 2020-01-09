Window Sensors Market Development Study: Big changes will have a big Impact

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Window Sensors Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa and important players/vendors such as Honeywell (United States), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung (South Korea) etc. The report will help you gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Global Window Sensors Market Overview:

A window sensor is attached to the window to detect any break-in or breach. It can be easily installed and alerts the user by sending a signal or triggering an alarm. The sensor uses a reed switch and a magnet. The sensor can be installed as a part of the home security systems or as a standalone device. The window is considered as a potential entry point of the house for burglars, and this has led to the development of products to secure the windows. People are increasingly adopting home security systems since it offers peace of mind.



Market Drivers

Rising Security Concerns in Worldwide

Rise In Working Population Increasing Demand For Home Security Systems

Market Trend

Wireless Window Sensors Are Most Popular

Opportunities

Surge In Security Threats And Breaches Will Raise Demand For Security Systems

Rise In The Number Of Smart City Initiatives

Challenges

Security Issues Associated With Internet Connected Devices

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Honeywell (United States), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung (South Korea), United Technologies Corporation (United States), Develco Products (Denmark), Pepperl+Fuchs (Germany), Aeotec (Germany), Optex Group (Japan), SABRE (United States), Protect America, Inc (United States) and Netatmo (France). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like ADT (United States), SecurityMan Inc. (United States), Vivint Inc (United States) and Lumi United Technology Co., Ltd (China). Analyst at AdvanceMarketAnalytics see United States Players to retain maximum share of Global Window Sensors market by 2024. Considering Market by End-User, the sub-segment i.e. Residential will boost the Window Sensors market.

Market Highlights:

In July 2018, Aqara, a brand owned by Lumi United Technology launched 10 new Zigbee 3.0 Smart home products. The products include the Smart Door Lock, Smart window blind, etc. The products are all connected to the Aqara gateway as well as the MIJIA gateway. Zigbee gateway is regarded as a better option than WIFi and Bluetooth connectivity.

In September 2019, Netamo, a leading home security systems manufacturer launched new product in the form for a complete smart home security system. This new system ties together three different smart home products to create a complete security system to keep your home and family safe. Using this combination, one can automatically arm and disarm the security system while leaving the house or come home thanks to the camera’s intelligent facial recognition system.

