2019 Review: Ear Syringe Market Growth Analysis and Market Sizing

According to AMA, the Global Ear Syringe market is expected to see growth rate of 3.6% and may see market size of USD9.59 Million by 2024.

Definition: Ear Syringe is a medical instrument consisting of a simple pump fits tightly in a tube. It consists of a plunger that helps to remove blockages from the ear by suction. It helps to remove stubborn ear wax build-up which if not removed may cause deafness, tinnitus, and other ear problems. It develops the hearing capabilities of patients. These syringes are widely used in hospitals and clinics. It is estimated that in the United Kingdom, 3.5% of the population each year have problems with earwax sufficient to need intervention. This has increased the demand for ear syringe.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Amsino International Inc. (United States), Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States), Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (United Kingdom), Entermed BV (Netherlands), GF Health Products Inc. (United States), Henke-Sass Wolf GmbH (Germany), Medline Industries Inc. (United States), Premier Inc. (United States), Sklar Surgical Instruments (United States) and Surtex Instruments Ltd. (United Kingdom)

The Global Ear Syringe segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Bulb-type Ear Syringe, Tubular-type Ear Syringe), Application (Clinical & Hospitals Use, Personal Use), End Users (Kids, Adults), Product Type (Manual, Electric), Usability (Deposable, Reusable)

Market Drivers

Increasing Adoption of Disposable Supplies

Comfortable to Use by Anyone

Market Trend

Growth In Healthcare Supplies Sales through Online Channels

Restraints

Risk and Complications Associated with Surgical Supplies

Availability of Substitutes

Opportunities

Improvement in Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Economies

Wide Availability of Disposable Ear Syringes

Challenges

Need to Handle Carefully as it May Cause Pain or Damage to the

External Ear Canal Skin

The regional analysis of Global Ear Syringe Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

