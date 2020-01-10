Global 3D Projector Market Insights by 2019-2024 | Growing Demand, Business Overview, Snapshot, Primary and Secondary Research, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast to 2024

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global 3D Projector Market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The 3D projector market is projected to grow from USD billion in 2019 to USD billion by the end of the year 2024, at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.

The global 3D projector market is growing owing to several factors. The expanding utilization of 3D projectors for different settings and occasions and developing a pattern of appropriation of laser projectors give a chance to the market development. The use of advanced technology in the educational sector is one of the major factors driving the growth of the 3D projector market. Also, the growing popularity of laser projectors is expected to boost the growth of the market.

Laser projectors produce more extravagant and progressively exact colors as well as show higher effectiveness, low commotion, more prominent speed, and longer life. Such advantages are urging a few sellers to give laser innovation in 3D projectors. The rising prominence of laser projectors is relied upon to positively affect general market development. However, the higher costs in comparison to the traditional projectors, technical and operational hindrances with the DLP projectors, and higher availability of various substitutes may restrict the growth of the entire 3D projector industry during the forecast period.

Global 3D Projector Market: Competitive Analysis

Major players in the global 3D projector market includes companies like Vivitek Corporation (Taiwan), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), BenQ Corporation (Taiwan), NEC Display Solutions (Japan), Christie Digital (US), Viewsonic (US), JVCKenwood Corporation (Japan), Digital Projection (UK), Sony Corporation (Japan), Optoma (Taiwan), Seiko Epson Corporation (Japan), Barco (Belgium), Boxlight (US), InFocus Corporation (US), Sim2 BV (Italy), Dell (US), Canon Inc. (Japan), Wolf Cinema (US), Dukane (US), and Acer Inc. (Taiwan).

The DLP Technology from the Technology Segment Holds the Largest Market Share In The Global 3d Projector Market

DLP technology offers specialized and auxiliary points of interest to a projector. A 3D projector with DLP technology offers high local difference and is relatively smaller and lighter than an LCD-or LCoS-based 3D projector. DLP projectors give higher brilliance and utilize less control. With different points of interest, for example, smoother video and splendid, brilliant picture projection, DLP innovation has turned into the most utilized technology in 3D projectors, particularly for film applications.

The Cinema Application Is Projected To Hold a Significant Share in The Global 3d Projector Market

The idea of multiplexes has pulled in enormous spectators over the globe. With 3D motion pictures picking up popularity among spectators in different nations, distinctive film generation organizations are concentrating on delivering 3D motion pictures. To convey the practical review encounters of motion pictures, the film industry is moving to 3D-empowered projectors. Likewise, the reception of computerized screens around the world, with a noteworthy level of screens being 3D, is impelling the 3D projector market; in this way, the market for film applications is required to hold a considerable portion of the market by 2024.

The Asia Pacific Region Holds the Lion’s Share In The Global 3d Projector Market

The APAC or Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. With a growing number of major players offering 3D projectors at an affordable rate, the global 3D projector market is growing during the forecast period. The 3D projectors are being exceedingly adopted in gaming applications, education, cinema, and home theater, which, in turn, expands the growth of the 3D projector market. For instance, in May 2018, Xgimi (China) launched XGIMI H2 that is a full HD 3D projector at a low cost for various home theater applications.

Scope of the Report

By Technology

LCoS

LCD

DLP

By Light Source

Metal Halide

Laser

Hybrid

LED

By Application

Education

Cinema

Business

Home Theater

Gaming

Besides, the report provides an analysis of the Global 3D Projector market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle East & Africa

South America

