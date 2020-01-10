BlueWeave Consulting reviews that, Account Receivable Automation Market is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years. Digitalized invoicing and tangible improvements to cash flow are accelerating market growth.

Accounts Receivable Automation solution augments service proficiency and delivers better customer experience. It offers benefits such as Digital onboarding including real-time credit testing, Omni-channel invoicing and consumer portal, and real-time collections information with improved efficiency, incorporated reporting and risk study, Variety of delivery selections with the fully outsourced facility.

One of the common and broadly used key performance pointers used in the accounts receivable industry is DSO (day’s sales outstanding). These metric assistances corporations to choose if they are gathering the right amount in contrast to what they’re vending. Automated accounts receivable software offers superior performance than the manual method. Once the invoices are generated in the ERP system, an automated electronic mail with invoice statistics is automatically sent to the consumers with reminders of payments. These automated activities help organizations to save time and cost, human resources, and also provide accurate data in less time frame.

Competitive Landscape

Oracle

SAP

Sage

Bottomline Technologies

Workday

Comarch

Esker

Kofax

YayPay

HighRadius

FinancialForce

Other Prominent Players

Among component, the Solution segment is dominating the market and expected to occupy the highest market share during the forecast period

Solution component is the leading market segment on accounts of its features providing end-to-end visibility and insight to support decision making. It enables customers to bring on-board proficiently, confirming that they permit the correct credit checks. Collections are faster, and Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) is reduced, delivering Weighted Average Cost of Capital funds and decreasing resourcing levels on short value manual tasks.

Among Organization Size, Large enterprises segment is dominating the market and expected to occupy the highest market share during the forecast period

Large enterprise is the fastest-growing segment of the Accounts Receivable Automation market. The solution provides a complete end-to-end service that streamlines the whole AR process from customer onboarding through to credit management and risk reporting, contributing to better financial results. Automated accounts receivable categorizes, tracks and measures efficiency of subdivisions as well as users in a matter of minutes and with the central depository feature.

Among Deployment type, On-premises segment is dominating the market and expected to occupy the highest market share during the forecast period

The on-premises deployment type is the most preferred segment and expected to showcase momentous growth. On-premises are a traditional method that mitigates the risk of cyber attacking. It offers superior data security and privacy than the cloud deployment type. Accounts receivable automation helps in improvements in client service. Various consumers entail an e-invoicing solution to acquire the invoice earlier the due date. Storage of such documents is informal in ERP software and helps in creating better communication between consumers and the enterprise.

Asia-Pacific is the leading region and showcasing significant growth during the forecast period.

Technological advancements and rising R & D activities are accelerating the growth of the market in the region. Automated accounts receivables generate the procedure of calculations effectively and less time-consuming eradicating numerous manual errors and additional time taken to analyze or recalculate with fewer resources. All such factors are driving the market of accounts receivables automation in the region.

Scope of the Report

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Consumer goods and retail

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

