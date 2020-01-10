Anion Exchange Market 2019-2025 | By Top Key Players- Pont, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Chemical, Purolite, Thermax

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Anion Exchange Market is anticipated to propagate at the momentous growth rate during the forecast period. It is owing to the increasing demand for anion exchange in various industries for water treatment. Leading manufacturers are investing in R & D to meet the requirements and upgrading their products.

Technological advancements and capacity development are driving the worldwide anion exchange market and in developing countries rising demand for industrial water due to rapid industrialization offering a vast market for anion exchange. The energy sector observes the noteworthy need for water treatment. Anion exchange resins, for example, weak corrosive cation resins, solid corrosive cation tars, and weak base anion resins, solid base anion resins, chelating resins, and blended bed resins are utilized for municipal and manufacturing water treatment.

Global Anion Exchange Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Pont, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Chemical, Purolite, Thermax, Ion Exchange (India), Resintech, Novasep, Samyang, Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering are the key in the industry.

Among type. Strong base anion resin market holds the largest market share of the market during the forecast period

Strong base anion resin market is the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period. On account of increasing awareness of clean water and wastewater treatment in developing countries. The global water pollution is leading to the development of water treatment technologies.

Among application, water treatment segment is the fastest-growing market which captured the largest share during the forecast period

Water treatment has been a dominant segment during the forecast period and expected to hold 64.97% of shares. Due to the high demand of processed water in various industries. High-quality water is essential to meet the needs of heavy as well as light industries for numerous industrial processes. Industrial progressions such as heating, cooling, and washing require a lot of handled water. Anion exchange resins are used to acquire high-quality industrial water.

Asia-Pacific is the leading region of the anion exchange market over the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market where China is dominating the overall market, with 59.59% of shares during the forecast period. On accounts of economic and infrastructural development. The government is captivating enticements to reduce water pollution, which is boosting the demand for anion exchange.

Germany is the leading country of the Europe solid wood furniture industry during the forecast period

Germany dominates the market with a market share of 24.66% in 2018 and is likely to continue to lead the market over the forecast period 2019-2025. This growth can be attributed to intensifying disposable income of the upper and middle-class population, thriving real estate industry, government-initiated housing projects. Germany has beheld immigration of numerous fugitives and migrants, resulting in rising demand for housing. Due to this, the government of Germany is strengthening public and private developers to construct new rental flats to solve issues like shortage of affordable housing, resulting in additional demand for furniture products.

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Framework

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Global Anion Exchange Market – Industry Insights

Chapter: 5. Global Anion Exchange Market Overview

Chapter: 6. North America Anion Exchange Market

Chapter: 7. Europe Anion Exchange Market

Chapter: 8. Asia Pacific Anion Exchange Market

Chapter: 9. Rest of World Anion Exchange Market

Chapter: 10. Company Profiles

