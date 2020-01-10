Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market 2019 – By Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) System Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025. Owing to the increasing demand for high-quality electronic components and rise in inspection reporting accuracy and consistency. Automated Optical Inspection uses optics to capture images of printed circuit boards to see if components are missing, if they are in the correct position, to identify defects, and to ensure the quality of the manufacturing process.

It provides a way to inspect for common defects like missing or wrong components, incorrect component orientation, poor solder quality, and lead bridging. It can inspect all size components like 01005, 0201, and 0402s and packages such as BGAs, CSPs, LGAs, PoPs, and QFNs. To notice any errors in the production line and immediately feed that information back upstream so as not to repeat the error.

Global Automated Optical Inspection System Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as KOH Young, Mirtec, Omron, Test Research, Inc. (TRI), Viscom, Camtek, Cyberoptics, Daiichin Jitsugyo (DJK), Nordson, Orbotech, Goepel Electronic, Marantz Electronics, Machine Vision Products, Saki, VI Technology, AOI Systems Ltd., Chroma Ate Inc., and Pemtron are the leading players of automated optical inspection system market across the globe.

2D AOI System type is projected to be the leading segment of the overall automated optical inspection (AOI) system market during the forecast period

On the basis of the type, 2D AOI system is the dominating segment of the overall automated optical inspection system during the forecast period owing to lower prices and affordability, mainly for electronic manufacturers. The 2D AOI system has numerous advantages like cost-effectiveness, the ability to inspect surface mount technology, high-speed inspection, and color inspection capability. 3D AOI systems are projected to grow at a high CAGR in the overall automated optical inspection system market during the forecast period 2019-2025. Due to their capability of inspecting co-planarity of components, detecting lifted leads and reduction in false call rates are contributing to the growth of the 3D AOI system market.

APAC is the dominating region of the overall automated optical inspection (AOI) system during the forecast period

Geographically, the automated optical inspection system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The Asia Pacific is the leading region of the overall market followed by North America due to the penetration of several electronic component and device manufacturing companies in this region. The presence of an outsized variety of automobile producers in China is additionally liable for the increased consumption of these machines. Favorable government policies and low production prices create tremendous growth opportunities for multinational and start-up electronics firms in China. The North America automated optical inspection system market covers a significant share due to the early technical advancements across all manufacturing sectors, the presence of various safety and compulsory inspection standards for machinery production.

