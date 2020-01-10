Global Biometric System Market Demand, Revenue, Growth, Top Companies and Forecasts 2019-2025

Biometric technology is used for recognition and verification of persons by analyzing their fingerprints, voice, face, iris, and hand geometry signatures. Biometrics is a technology that can be implemented across different industries wherever identification and authentication is a need, regardless of their type, size, shape or geographic location.

Growing applications in commercial & government sectors, technological advancement, and increasing demand for improved security systems in organizations fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The emergent adoption of the technology in the e-commerce industry for secure payments, growing applications within the finance industry, and increasing security concerns are anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Safran, NEC corporation, Thales, Fujitsu limited, ASSA ABLOY, Precise Biometrics, 3M Cognent, Secunet Security Networks, Hitachi, Cross Match Technologies, Stanley Black & Decker, Cognitec Systems, Daon, Facebanx, BIO-key International, Securiport, M2SYS Technology, Suprema, Qualcomm, Fulcrum Biometrics, and VASCO Data Security International are the leading players of biometric system market across the globe.

Scope of the Report

By Authentication Type

Single-Factor

Multifactor

By Functionality Type

Contact

Non-Contact

Combined

By Application

Government

Military & Defense

Healthcare

Banking & Finance

Travel & Immigration

Automotive

In addition, the report provides analysis of the biometric system market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Research Framework

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Industry Insights

Chapter 5. Global Biometric System Market Overview

Chapter 6. North America Biometric System Market

Chapter 7. Europe Biometric System Market

Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Biometric System Market

Chapter 9. Latin America Biometric System Market

Chapter 10. Middle East & Africa Biometric System Market

TOC Continued….!

