Global Biometric System Market Demand, Revenue, Growth, Top Companies and Forecasts 2019-2025

Biometric technology is used for recognition and verification of persons by analyzing their fingerprints, voice, face, iris, and hand geometry signatures. Biometrics is a technology that can be implemented across different industries wherever identification and authentication is a need, regardless of their type, size, shape or geographic location.
Growing applications in commercial & government sectors, technological advancement, and increasing demand for improved security systems in organizations fuel the market growth during the forecast period. The emergent adoption of the technology in the e-commerce industry for secure payments, growing applications within the finance industry, and increasing security concerns are anticipated to propel the market during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
Companies such as Safran, NEC corporation, Thales, Fujitsu limited, ASSA ABLOY, Precise Biometrics, 3M Cognent, Secunet Security Networks, Hitachi, Cross Match Technologies, Stanley Black & Decker, Cognitec Systems, Daon, Facebanx, BIO-key International, Securiport, M2SYS Technology, Suprema, Qualcomm, Fulcrum Biometrics, and VASCO Data Security International are the leading players of biometric system market across the globe.
Scope of the Report
By Authentication Type
- Single-Factor
- Multifactor
By Functionality Type
- Contact
- Non-Contact
- Combined
By Application
- Government
- Military & Defense
- Healthcare
- Banking & Finance
- Travel & Immigration
- Automotive
In addition, the report provides analysis of the biometric system market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- LATAM
- MEA
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Research Framework
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Industry Insights
Chapter 5. Global Biometric System Market Overview
Chapter 6. North America Biometric System Market
Chapter 7. Europe Biometric System Market
Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Biometric System Market
Chapter 9. Latin America Biometric System Market
Chapter 10. Middle East & Africa Biometric System Market
TOC Continued….!
