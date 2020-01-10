Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market Insights, 2019 Analysis with Top Key Players: DMG Mori Co., Ltd., FANUC Corporation, Hurco Companies, Inc. etc…

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Computer Numerical Control Machine Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025. They are utilised for a wide range of applications. Machining processes like milling, drilling, tapping, and boring, which were traditionally done on conventional machine tools, can be done more efficiently with the help of CNC machining centers.

CNC machines have already begun to drop in price and become easier to use and more readily available to the general public. The application of CNC systems has continued to expand into further areas like 3D printing, laser cutting, water-jet, wood, plastics, and glass sectors. Cumulative efforts to cut down on expenses incurred in employing operators for individual machinery is projected to increase the CNC machines market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing demand for mass production plants in several sectors including defense and intelligence, electronics and automobiles are driving the expansion in the computer numerical control (CNC) market.

Global Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Machine Market: Competitive Landscape

Among type, CNC Lathe machine segment holds the largest market share of the global computer numerical control (CNC) market during the forecast period

The type segment in the global computer numerical control (CNC) machine market led by lathe machines and projected to lead the market throughout the forecast period due to the increasing availability of multi-axis machine variants. Benefits like the ease of operation and their countless applications are intensifying their adoption across the globe. CNC lathes machine are rapidly replacing some of the older and more traditionally used production lathes due to technological advancement.

The Automotive Industry is expected to be the most lucrative segment of global computer numerical control (CNC) machine market

Rising demand from automobile makers for mass production of work pieces at negligible time and expenses is projected to increase the demand for these products over the forecast period. CNC machining is used for cutting a wide range of interior and exterior components like carpets, door sections, and chassis. The healthcare sector utilizes CNC machines for various purposes such as machining transplant constituents for medical instruments.

Europe is projected to be the fastest growing region of global computer numerical control (CNC) machine market during the forecast period

Global computer numerical control (CNC) machine market by region can be sub-divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region for computer numerical control market in the coming years. The growth is majorly attributed to the growing industrialization, government initiatives, and growing demand for an automobile in this region. Europe is the fastest growing region throughout the forecast period.

