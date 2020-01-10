Global Diagnostic Medical Imaging Market 2025: Comprehensive Study Explores Huge Revenue Scope in Future

BlueWeave Consulting reviews that, Global Diagnostic Medical Imaging Market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth rate during the forecast period. Technological innovations and increasing R & D activities in imaging systems are boosting the growth of the market.

In medical imaging field, latest technologies include 3-D viewing, medical collaboration and easy picture archiving, communication system (PACS) connectivity, big data, and IoT, which allows access to radiology reports and referral studies.

Diagnostic imaging also known as medical imaging refers to the technique of generating visual representations of the internal body to diagnose a patient.

Competitive Landscape

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Shimadzu Corporation

Agfa-GevaertN.V.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Samsung Healthcare

Mindray Medical International

EsaoteS.p.A

Other Prominent Players

Among Product type, CT scanners are dominating the market and expected to occupy the highest market share during the forecast period.

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners is the leading segment. It provides helps to reduce the requirement of exploratory surgeries to save the additional expenditure. Cultivating cancer diagnosis and treatment, plummeting length of hospitalizations, guiding treatment of common illnesses such as injury, cardiac disease, and stroke are factors driving the growth of the market.

Among application, Cardiovascular and Thoracic segment is the fastest-growing market segment during the forecast period.

Cardiovascular and Thoracic segment is showcasing the substantial growth rate during the forecast period. Diagnostic imaging systems permit assessment of the structures and function of the heart and other main body parts without risks of contact to radiation usually allied with traditional procedures.

Among End User, Hospital segment is the prominent market segment over the forecast period

Hospital is the leading segment and growing at a significant growth rate. The increasing rate of chronic disease patients across the globe and expenditure done by government on healthcare sector is boosting the growth of the market. The rising number of hospitals in developing nations and advanced diagnostic imaging technology is accelerating the progress of the market.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for the global Diagnostic Medical Imaging market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is showcasing the momentous growth due to rising R&D activities and emerging medical tourism. Rise in the application of diagnostics/Medical Imaging devices in various industries such as hospitals, and clinics owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness regarding early disease detection will positively global economy. Additionally, growing number of diagnostic imaging centers coupled with the rising in per capita income and surge in disposable incomes will Diagnostics/Medical Imaging Market globally.

By Product Type

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

X-ray Imaging Systems

MRI Systems

Ultrasound Imaging Systems

Nuclear Imaging Systems

Mammography Systems

By Application

Neuronal Spine

Orthopedics and Musculoskeletal

Cardiovascular and Thoracic

General Imaging

By End-user

Hospitals

Imaging Centers

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

South America

Middle East & Africa

