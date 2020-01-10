Europe Baby Car Seat Market, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by 2025 Analysis with Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, Dorel Industries Inc, Britax Group Ltd etc…

According to BlueWeave Consulting, Europe Baby Car Seat Market is anticipated to expand at a significant rate over the forecast period. Owing to the upsurge in birth rate and growth in modernization in the European economy.

An increase in suburbanization combined with the escalation in disposable earnings is expected to urge the market demand for the baby car seat. Moreover, security features for a baby car seat in automobiles are likely to enhance the market demand in each segment. Besides, convenience assistances offered by these seats, such as its capability to carry the baby to several places is adding fuel to the growth of the baby seat market.

Baby car seat Market size and forecast

Europe’s baby car seat market is projected to expand with a CAGR of 3.63%, in value terms, over the forecast period 2019-2025, and expected to reach at USD 1.51 Billion by 2025. Owing to increasing number of car accidents across Europe is encouraging the government to permit laws and making baby car seats mandatory to ensure children’s safety along with the efforts taken by car seat manufacturers for manufacturing and designing innovative car seats is contributing to the growth of baby car seat market across Europe.

Europe baby car seat market competitive landscape

Companies such as Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd, Dorel Industries Inc, Britax Group Ltd, Newell Brands Inc., Mothercare plc. Jané Group, Renolux France Industries, RECARO Holding GmbH, Artsana S.p.A and Brevi S.r.l are the key players in the industries.

Among product type, Infant car seat holds the largest market share during the forecast period

The infant car seat segment is dominating the overall product segment and expected to expand at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. On account of rising in the traffic, which causes an increase in automobile accidents and as an outcome increases parent’s concern to the security of the child. The rising concerns and consciousness of the parents incline to upsurge the demand for baby car seats in the forecast period. Also, the increasing population and demand for better quality are further driving the need for the baby car seat market.

The United Kingdom is the leading country of the Europe baby seat market industry during the forecast period

The United Kingdom is the fastest growing country as compared to other countries during the forecast period. Owing to Innovations in technology has led to the expansion of vastly safe and contented baby car seats, which results in increased sales and overall growth of the baby car seat market. To ensure and increase the safety of babies car manufacturer are also providing extra facilities and features such as anti-bound bars that deliver the high grade of relaxation and protection.

Table of Contents

Chapter: 1. Research Framework

Chapter: 2. Research Methodology

Chapter: 3. Executive Summary

Chapter: 4. Europe Baby Car Seat Market – Industry Insights

Chapter: 5. Europe Baby Car Seat Market Overview

Chapter: 6. Company Profiles

Chapter: 7. Strategic Recommendation

