Global Eyewear Market, By Product Type, By Material, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Price Trend Analysis, Competitive Analysis, Size and Forecast, 2019-2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Eyewear Market is expected to grow with a significant rate during the forecast period 2019-2025 owing to the increase in the prevalence of chronic eye diseases across the world. The prime drivers of the global eyewear market are increasing awareness about eye health hectic lifestyle and changing demographics are the other factor propelling the market of the global eyewear market. Factors such as increasing life span, growing geriatric population, and changing fashion trends have also fostered the demand in the market.

The longer usage of tablets and smartphones has increased the risk of vision problems such as myopia, astigmatism, hypermetropia/hyperopia, and presbyopia that will further drive eyewear industry demand over the forecast period.

Global Eyewear Market Competitive Landscape

Key players in the global eyewear market include CooperVision, Luxottica Group S.p.A, Bausch + Lomb Inc., CooperVision, Fielmann AG, and Safilo Group S.p.A. and others. Acquisitions, mergers, and new product developments are key strategies used by key participants to improve their competitiveness and to cater customer bases in the global market. For instance, in January 2017, Essilor International SA and Luxottica Group S.p.A entered into merger agreement, in order to improve its position in the global eyewear market.

Scope of the Report

By Product Type

Contact Lenses

Spectacles

Sunglasses

By Material

Plastic

Glass

Metal

By End-User

Male

Female

By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Specialty Stores

Retail Stores

In addition, the report provides analysis of the eyewear market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LATAM

MEA

Table of Contents:

Research Framework Research Methodology Executive Summary Industry Insights Global Eyewear Market Overview Global Eyewear Market, By Product Type Global Eyewear Market, By Material Global Eyewear Market, By End-User Global Eyewear Market, By Distribution Channel Global Eyewear Market, By Region

TOC Continued….!

