Fusion Splicer Market: Excellent Growth, Latest Innovation, Development Status & Key Players

The global fusion splicer market accounted for USD 595.4 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Fusion splicer works on the principle of fusing two fibers together in order to generate heat through an electric arc. Fusion splicer is broadly used as it provides the lowest loss and slightest reflectance, and also providing the strongest and consistent joint between two fibers. It has its wide application in telecommunications enterprise, cable TV, aerospace, and others.

Scope of the Report:

The overall fusion splicer market has been segmented on the basis of offering, alignment type, application, and geography.

Fusion Splicer Market, by Offering

Hardware

Software & Services

Market, by Alignment Type

Core Alignment

Cladding Alignment

Fusion Splicer Market, by Application

Telecommunication

Cable TV

Enterprise

Aerospace & Defense

Specialty

Market, by Geography

Americas

Europe

APAC

RoW

The report for fusion splicer market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

Some of the major players of the global fusion splicer market are Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.; Fujikura Ltd.; Ilsintech Co., Ltd.; INNO Instruments Inc.; Darkhorsechina Telecom Tech. Co., Ltd.; China Electronics Technology Group Corporation; Nanjing Jilong Optical Communication Co., Ltd.; Nanjing DVP OE Tech Co., Ltd.; Shenzhen Ruiyan Communication Equipment Co., Ltd.; Signal Fire Technology Co., Ltd.; Shanghai Xianghe Optical Fiber Communication Co., Ltd.; Eloik Communication Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.; Fiber Fox, Inc.; Greenlee Communication; Comway Technology LLC; Promax Electronica Sl; Multicom, Inc.; Yamasaki Optical Technology; Deviser Technology; Easysplicer; Gao Tek & Gao Group Inc.; 3sae Technologies Inc.; Aurora Optics, Inc.; and China Web Group, Inc., and others.

