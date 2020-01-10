Global Colorants Market 2020 by Size, Share, Types, Trends, Growth, Applications and Forecast to 2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Colorants Market”, this report helps to analyze top Key Players, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Global Colorants Market was valued at USD 46600 Million in the year 2018. The increasing demand for colorants in the packaging end-use industry due to the growing importance of aesthetics in packaging products and increasing use of colorants in the plastics and paints & coatings applications is driving the colorants market.

Rising consumption of colorants in the various end-use industries including chemical, coatings, paints, construction, plastic, and others are the key driving factors for colorant market.

Scope of the Report

Global Colorants Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Colorants Market – Size, Growth, Forecast

Analysis by Product Type: Dyes, Pigments

Analysis by Source: Natural Colorants, Synthetic Colorants

Analysis by End User: Packaging, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverages, Textile, Paper and Printings, Plastics, Automotive

Regional Analysis – North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Country Analysis – USA, Canada, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Italy, Spain (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

Other Report Highlights

Competitive Landscape

Leading Companies

Key Developments

Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Company Analysis – Clariant, Sun Chemical, Poly One Corporation, Cabot Corporation, Atul Limited, Huntsman Corporation, Ferro Corporation, Lanxess AG, Aarti Industries, Flint Group.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

