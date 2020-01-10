Global Time-Sensitive Networking Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2026

The global time sensitive networking market has grown significant increase in the recent years. The development of IEEE Standards for Ethernet as well as rise in the adoption rate of industrial internet of things technologies worldwide. In addition, the increased demand for time-sensitive networking in automotive application is also an important factor which will help in the growth of time-sensitive networking market during the forecast period.

On the basis of component, switches segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to increased usage of time sensitive networking enabled switches in various end-use applications. Many key players are focussing towards the development of these switches in the near future. On the other hand, the automotive application segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period owing to the fact that time sensitive networking uses deterministic ethernet which inturn helps to make wiring harnesses cost-effective and light in weight. Also, the technological advancements coupled with stringent government policies and regulations pertaining to safety and environment will further bolster the growth of time sensitive networking market in automotive application.

North America is estimated to largest share in 2016 in the global time-sensitive networking market. The increased penetration of industrial automation solutions coupled with the rising adoption rate of time sensitive networking technology for industrial manufacturing are the key factors fuelling the growth of time sensitive networking market in the region. United States is the key country in the region which holds a significant market share in the North America time sensitive networking market.

This research report on time sensitive networking market provides in-depth analysis of the global time sensitive networking market based on component, application and major geographies for the period from 2016 to 2021. The report highlights the major market drivers pushing the growth and challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for time sensitive networking market. The report also analyses the competitive landscape and the major player and their market share in 2016. The competitive landscape section of the report also captures and highlights the recent development in the market.

The report also profiles the major companies active in this field, including Microsemi Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Intel Corporation, National Instruments Corporation, Belden Inc., Broadcom Limited, TTTech Computertechnik AG, Analog Devices, Inc.

Key questions this research would answer:

1. Is the time-sensitive networking market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

2. What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3. What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? What are the regional hotspots for growth in the time-sensitive networking market?

4. What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

