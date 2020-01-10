Global Unified Communication as a Service Market Key Players Outlook, Latest Trends and Forecast up to 2026

The global unified communications market has witnessed a substantial growth in recent years. The low-cost ownership when compared with other communication tools, increase demand by SMBs as well as growing mobility trends and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) are the key factors fuelling the growth of unified communications as a Service market. Apart from this, the technological advancements coupled with increased focus of key players to expand their businesses in less explored and untapped markets are the other major factors propelling the growth of unified communication as a service market.

The collaboration and platform segment by component is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the increased demand of collaborative software capable of incorporating knowledge management into business processes. Consumer Goods and Retail segment by industry holds a major market share in the total unified communications as a service market.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in the global unified communication as a service market owing to increased adoption rate of new technologically advanced products and services. Moreover, the BYOD adoption rate is high among the American employees when compared with their global peers which inturn creates a necessity to provide mobile infrastructure for collaboration functions by the enterprises. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period in the unified communications as a service market.

This research report on unified communications as a service market provides in-depth analysis of the global unified communications as a service market based on component, industry and major geographies for the period from 2016 to 2021. The report highlights the major market drivers pushing the growth and challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for unified communications as a service market. The report also analyses the competitive landscape and the major player and their key strategies in 2016. The competitive landscape section of the report also captures and highlights the recent development in the market.

The report also profiles the major companies active in this field including Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Computer Sciences Corporation, BT Group, West Corporation, Polycom Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Star2star Communications, 8×8 Inc., Voss Solutions

Key questions this research would answer:

1. Is the unified communications as a service market growing? How long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

2. What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3. What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? What are the regional hotspots for growth in the unified communications as a service market?

4. Who are the various end-use industries and how they are poised to grow?

